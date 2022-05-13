Schedule Release

Presented by

5 Takeaways from Browns 2022 schedule

The Browns could have a golden opportunity for a fast start and capitalize in a home primetime setting against two divisional opponents

May 12, 2022 at 08:05 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

051222_Takeaways

Now that we know the Browns' 2022 schedule, we're breaking down the five biggest storylines from the 17-game slate.

1. Opportunity for best start in (almost) three decades

The Browns haven't started a season 2-0 since 1993, but with games against the Panthers and Jets — two teams who combined to go 9-25 last year — to open the season, that 29-year streak could come to an end.

The first step, of course, is ending another slump that has long plagued Cleveland. The Browns haven't won a Week 1 contest since 2004 and have gone 1-21-1 in season openers since the franchise returned in 1999. Week 1 will be one of their best chances to reverse the trend — they also haven't played a team with a previous season's record as low as the Panthers (5-12) since the Jets (4-12 in 2014) in 2015.

If the Browns take care of business in Charlotte, they'll return to Cleveland to play in a home-opener environment at FirstEnergy Stadium against a Jets team that won four games last year.

It's a favorable way to open the season, but nothing will be given to the Browns. The Panthers are hoping for immediate improvements in their third season with head coach Matt Rhule, and the Jets will boast an upgraded roster after they scooped three first-round picks (CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson, DE Jermaine Johnson) in the 2022 draft.

Photos: The Browns 2022 Schedule

The Browns' 2022 regular-season schedule has been released. Check out how the season unfolds with this photo gallery

Cleveland Browns' Andrew Hawkins (16) catches a pass as Carolina Panthers' Tre Boston (33) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
1 / 18

Cleveland Browns' Andrew Hawkins (16) catches a pass as Carolina Panthers' Tre Boston (33) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns game on October 8, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14–17
2 / 18

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns game on October 8, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14–17

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
3 / 18

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
4 / 18

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium
5 / 18

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium

Tight end Gary Barnidge (82) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 13-33.
6 / 18

Tight end Gary Barnidge (82) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 13-33.

Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
7 / 18

Safety Grant Delpit (22) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) and Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
8 / 18

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) and Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
9 / 18

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jordan Poyer (33) during an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns on September 25, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 24–30 in overtime.
10 / 18

Safety Jordan Poyer (33) during an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns on September 25, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 24–30 in overtime.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) dives in for a touchdown as Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) try to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
11 / 18

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) dives in for a touchdown as Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) try to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) blocks during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, in Cleveland. The Browns won 22-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)
12 / 18

Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) blocks during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, in Cleveland. The Browns won 22-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans game on October 15, 2017 at NRG Stadium. The Browns lost 17–33
13 / 18

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans game on October 15, 2017 at NRG Stadium. The Browns lost 17–33

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
14 / 18

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
15 / 18

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. The Browns won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)
16 / 18

Cleveland Browns defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. The Browns won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins on October 2, 2016 at FedexField. The Browns lost 20–31.
17 / 18

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins on October 2, 2016 at FedexField. The Browns lost 20–31.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
18 / 18

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. An extra primetime edge in two home divisional games

The Browns are locked into only two primetime games, but both are at home and both are against two AFC North rivals.

The first comes early in Week 3, when the Browns host the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Cleveland will look forward to having a loud hometown crowd in its first time seeing either Mitchell Trubisky or first-round pick Kenny Pickett, and not QB Ben Roethlisberger, in a Steelers uniform.

The second primetime matchup is in Week 8 against the Bengals on a Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. It's the first time the reigning AFC champions will play against the Browns in 2022, and it'll come the week before the Browns are set to take their bye in Week 9.

"Our players love to play under the lights, and I know our fans love to be loud under the lights," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "To get the Steelers on Thursday Night Football and then get the Bengals on Monday Night Football, I know those will be unbelievable atmospheres to watch a ballgame."

3. Conveniently placed bye week

A bye week in the middle of the schedule is perhaps the best time for a break — it's not too early or late in the season and prevents a team from playing through any significantly long stretches of the year where injuries can take an extended toll.

The Browns will take their bye in Week 9, giving them eight weeks of games before it and nine games after it. Two division games against the Ravens (Week 7) and Bengals (Week 8) offer an opportunity for the Browns to head into the break with plenty of momentum, and they can rest and prepare for a post-bye slate that contains three tough opponents in the Dolphins (Week 10), Bills (Week 11) and Buccaneers (Week 12).

Those five games are among the toughest opponents the Browns will see all year, which makes the placement of a bye even more opportune.

4. Toughest two-game stretch in Weeks 11-12

No two-game portion of the schedule appears tougher than the road game against the Bills in Week 11 and a home game against the Bucs in Week 12.

Each of those opponents are likely to be tabbed as Super Bowl favorites come Week 1 and are led by two of the top QBs in the league in Josh Allen and Tom Brady. It should pose a test at how ready the Browns are to build a playoff run, and words probably don't properly describe the kind of momentum that would be gained from winning both games.

5. Three divisional games in last five weeks

The final push for the Browns will include games against each of their divisional rivals, starting with a Week 14 matchup against the Bengals, a Week 15 battle against the Ravens and the season-ending game in Week 18 against the Steelers.

If the Browns are going to receive any more primetime games, they'll likely happen in those games against the Ravens or Steelers. Both contests are the only two on the schedule without a starting time, and it's because the NFL is leaving them open as a flex option if high playoff stakes are on the line.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Browns announce 2022 schedule

The Browns will host two primetime games and end the year against three divisional opponents in their last five games

news

Top 5 matchups on Browns 2022 schedule

A couple primetime games and matchups against top teams in the league highlight the most intriguing games in the Browns' 2022 schedule

news

Browns announce 2022 preseason opponents

The Browns will play two preseason games at home

news

Browns will host New York Jets in 2022 home opener

The Browns will play the Jets in Week 2 at 1 p.m. for their first home game of 2022

news

2022 Browns schedule: Breaking down all 14 opponents

A look at what each opponent on the Browns 2022 schedule has done this offseason

news

2022 Schedule Release: Browns could face tougher opponents than strength-of-schedule suggests

The Browns own the 17th-hardest strength of schedule in the league, but several of their opponents could be in for improved seasons after a busy offseason

news

Browns single-game tickets to go on sale Thursday with NFL Schedule Release

Tickets will go on sale after the 2022 regular season schedule is announced Thursday at 8 p.m.

news

Dates, times set for 2021 Browns preseason schedule

Cleveland's 3-game schedule includes a home game with the Giants

news

5 intriguing moments in the Browns' 2021 schedule

Cleveland's 2021 schedule features plenty of big-time matchups in big-time spots

news

Social media reacts to Browns schedule release

With a Week 1 trip to Kansas City, three primetime games and a Christmas Day showdown in Green Bay, the Browns had plenty to discuss with their 2021 schedule

news

5 takeaways from the Browns' 2021 schedule

Three primetime games, a difficult Week 1 opponent and Christmas Day showdown are among the biggest notables on Cleveland's 2021 schedule

Advertising