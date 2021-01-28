Which play was Rashard Higgins' best in 2020?

Higgins was one of the most efficient receivers in the NFL this season, averaging a ridiculous 12.2 yards per target, which ranked in he top five in the NFL this season. He was also one of only 25 receivers in the league to average more than 2.0 yards per route run this year, another mark of incredible efficiency. Why was Hollywood so darn effective in 2020? I think the answer can be found in a few key words: work, desire and chemistry. Chemistry is something that can not be forced, nor can it be faked, but when it is real, as the chemistry between Baker Mayfield and Higgins is, it can be magical. The chemistry between a quarterback and wide receiver was once refered to as, "ESP, man" by Dennis Hopper in a famous Nike ad. They see the field through the same eyes and know exactly where to be and when to be there, whether in a route or by delivering the football. Mayfield and Higgins have that undeniable chemistry dating back to their work together in 2018 training camp. Higgins also has incredible off-the-field chemistry with his quarterback and his teammates.