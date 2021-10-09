13 questions for John Johnson III, who wants the defense to keep rolling in his return to L.A.

CB.com: What changed from Week 2 to the past two weeks?

Johnson: I think it's just doing our job. It's not a group of individuals all trying to make a play. It's one unit. Each one out of 11 does their job, and that's when we play our best football when guys aren't stressing trying to make plays. We're just locking in on doing the simple things and those big plays come. I think the last two weeks we've really been locked in on that.

CB.com: There've been a few injuries in the secondary that have affected the team early in games. How has the depth on this team stepped up in those opportunities?

Johnson: We prepare like starters, even practice squad guys. They're ready to play, they're ready to get elevated and go in at any time. That's been a thing for me my whole career. I think I played with eight other different safeties in four years. It's just trusting the man next to you to do your job, really locking in at practice and putting yourself in a position to play.

CB.com: We heard a lot about the three-safety look during training camp and we're finally seeing it in games. What have you liked most about it?

Johnson: I just like more body types like myself. We're all in the same safety room and even corners. We've got more corners out there on the field in certain packages. It's more guys in our room we trust and are with every day. We're sitting next to each other and laughing and joking around with each other. All being out there together, it's so much fun.

CB.com: Grant Delpit was on the field for all but two snaps last week. How big was that game for him to play like that after all he's been through?

Johnson: It was a battle within himself. Injuries can take a toll on you mentally. I think he's fought through that. I wasn't here for the first part of it, but just seeing him work through it during this training camp and the early part of this season, I'm happy he's out there. He's healthy, he looks good, he's running fast, he's taking care of his body. Hopefully we can get that for the rest of the season. I'm happy for him.

CB.com: When the defensive line is getting home the way it has the last couple of weeks, what does that change for you in the secondary?

Johnson: It's like morale. It makes us want to cover, it makes us want to play tight, it makes us want to get up in people's faces because we know if we buy them enough time, they'll get home. Even if they're not rushing their tails off and it's going to take them a little while to get going, we know that once we lock our guys up, they'll eventually get home. It's just a marriage between rush and cover that's been coming together these last couple of weeks. We hope to build on it.

