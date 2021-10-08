What the Chargers are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Chargers, we're checking out what they're saying in Los Angeles about the game.
"[Kareem Hunt] certainly is an outstanding runner. [He] can catch the ball, too, and then Nick Chubb, he's such a powerful runner and he's got speed too. As much as he's a power runner, this guy can really run. It's a really, really good tandem right now. It's as good a tandem as anybody in the NFL … these two guys are as good as it gets on contact, that's what the data will tell you." Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on facing Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt
"They're one of the elite fronts in the league. They certainly have proved it so far through the first four games, and the last two weeks in particular. You're talking about two former No. 1 draft picks up front … That's certainly a strength of their football team. [Browns DE] Myles [Garrett] is as good as it gets on the edge in the NFL." Staley on going against the Browns D-Line
He's smart. He makes some big throws. He's got two running backs and a lot of wide receivers. They have a lot of weapons over there. They have a good coach, and I used to be with him when he was with the Vikings. They have a good team, and we have to play great. DT Linval Joseph on Baker Mayfield and facing the Browns
I don't know if there's a better defensive end or pass rusher in the NFL. He's impressive. It's going to be a challenge. He's going to win some battles, and that's something you have to know going into it. You have to be smart about the plays you're calling knowing he can ruin your day by himself very quickly. He's obviously the guy, and Clowney, too, and Takk is playing really well. I have some experience going against him in Atlanta, and he's really popping off the film. Every team has good rushers, but these guys are top class. Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on facing Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Takkarist McKinley
"I heard him say that he's trying to get his legs up under him, but he looks fine to me. He's out there rolling. You see him stop and start, he's one of the best in the business to do that. The ball could be on a line and I've never seen somebody completely turn their hips around and stop on a dime. He has those traits." Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill on Odell Beckham Jr.
"Ward's a really good player. He had a terrific game last week against the Vikings. They put him into the boundary, which is a corner that often gets a little more action, so you can tell what they think about him. He's a really good cover corner; we'll have our work cut out there." Lombardi on Denzel Ward
Physical runners, and they get stronger as the game goes on. They're going to run hard, and they keep building on as they get to the fourth quarter. They're running through some guys. Hill on facing Chubb and Hunt
I think an interesting stat coach Staley brought up was Chubb and Hunt, they have the most yards after contact in the fourth quarter out of any backs in the NFL. I think that speaks to what Cleveland is trying to do philosophically in terms of being able to wear you down in the fourth quarter. I think it's going to be imperative Sunday afternoon to stop those guys and not allow them to get going. Chargers LB Drue Tranquil on facing Chubb and Hunt