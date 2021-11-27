13 questions for Nick Chubb, who just keeps getting better in his 4th season

CB.com: How'd it feel to get back on the field after missing Week 10 against the Patriots?

Chubb: It felt good to get back out on the field with the guys. We got a win, so it was a great feeling getting back out there, getting tackled, getting some runs and having fun with the team.

CB.com: You said you weren't at 100 percent, but it certainly looked like it. What was it like getting into the swing of things with just one practice going into it?

Chubb: It was tough. I had 10 days off. I came into practice last Friday, and that was the only time I touched the ball before Sunday. It was a little rough in the beginning, but I kind of got into a rhythm. I still felt a little rusty and a little winded, but that was probably because of the 10 days off, not COVID. Overall, I felt pretty good.

CB.com: The team got into a situation at the end where it needed to run the ball to close it out. What do you like most about those situations?

Chubb: We all buy in. It's a mindset going into 4-minute offense. We know we had a chance to win the game, and it came down to us getting a couple of first downs. Our mindset was, let's go win this game right now and we don't have anything else to worry about. It's on us, and all the guys just have the same mindset. We were going to get down and dirty. Everybody knew we were running the ball, but it didn't matter. That's what we do pretty well here is run the ball. That's our go-to. It was just us vs. them, and they knew what was coming.