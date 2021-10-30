15 questions for Greedy Williams, who is ready to step up again

Williams: The big difference is I feel like the whole town when you're in college just has a different vibe. In the NFL, the vibe is more in the facility than outside of it.

CB.com: That's because every week is a big game in the NFL.

Williams: It's like every week it's a rivalry in the NFL. You're playing against great teams every week and you've got to be on your A game.

CB.com: Are you expecting it to be any different at the stadium Sunday because of Halloween?

Williams: I may show up in a costume myself. That's just the spirit and to get the laughs on people's faces. Just to bring the joy into the locker room before the game. You always need that to not think too much on the game and have some fun while you're doing it.

CB.com: This isn't just a big game because it's Pittsburgh. This is your first game in the AFC North, and the division appears to be the best in the NFL.