Schedule Release

Presented by

5 takeaways from the Browns' 2023 schedule

The Browns are set to play two primetime games and will have an early bye week after a first month packed with division games

May 11, 2023 at 08:00 PM
Poisal_Anthony copy
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

051123_Takeaways

The Browns' 2023 regular season schedule is out, and we're breaking it down with five big takeaways from the 17-game slate.

1. A crucial, AFC North-filled first month …

The Browns will find out right away where they stack against their three division rivals.

Three of their first four matchups to open the season will be against teams from the AFC North, starting with the Bengals in Week 1, Steelers in Week 2 and Ravens in Week 4.

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

If the Browns take care of business, they'll start the year with an excellent divisional record that should provide them cushion for when they face them all again later in the year. The rematch with the Ravens will arrive in Week 10, while the second Steelers' battle will follow in Week 11. The Browns won't face the Bengals again all the way until Week 18, which marks the fifth time in franchise history they'll open and close the season against the same opponent (2017, 1963, 1957 and 1956).

2. … with one big primetime opportunity right away

That Week 2 game against the Steelers will be in front of a national audience.

It'll take place on Monday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium with an 8:15 p.m. kickoff on ABC, marking the fifth-straight year the Browns will play a primetime game against the Steelers. They'll look to snap a (shield your eyes now) 19-game losing streak in the regular season in Pittsburgh — although they did beat the Steelers on the road in the playoffs in 2020.

A win in Week 2 would not only snap that streak, but give the Browns a chance to send a statement in the AFC with their first full season with QB Deshaun Watson, who will likely have to muscle the Browns through an always-stingy Steelers defense.

Photos: The Browns 2023 Schedule

The Browns' 2023 regular-season schedule has been released. Check out how the season unfolds with this photo gallery

WK 1: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m. Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
1 / 18

WK 1: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m.

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
WK 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, September 18 at 8:15 p.m. Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
2 / 18

WK 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, September 18 at 8:15 p.m.

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
WK 3: vs. Tennessee Titans, Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m. Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 13-43.
3 / 18

WK 3: vs. Tennessee Titans, Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m.

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 13-43.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
WK 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, October 1 at 1 p.m. Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
4 / 18

WK 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, October 1 at 1 p.m.

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
WK 5: Bye Week
5 / 18

WK 5: Bye Week

WK 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 15 at 1 p.m. Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson (29) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
6 / 18

WK 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 15 at 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson (29) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane
WK 7: at Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, October 22 at 1 p.m. Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts game on September 17, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns lost 28–31Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts game on September 17, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns lost 28–31
7 / 18

WK 7: at Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, October 22 at 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts game on September 17, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns lost 28–31Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts game on September 17, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns lost 28–31

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
WK 8: at Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, October 29 at 4:05 p.m. Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) scrambles with the ball as Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) blocks Browns tackle Joe Thomas, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
8 / 18

WK 8: at Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, October 29 at 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) scrambles with the ball as Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) blocks Browns tackle Joe Thomas, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren
WK 9: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, November 5 at 1 p.m. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
9 / 18

WK 9: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, November 5 at 1 p.m.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
WK 10: at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, November 12 at 1 p.m. Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.
10 / 18

WK 10: at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, November 12 at 1 p.m.

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
WK 11: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 19 at 1 p.m. Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
11 / 18

WK 11: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 19 at 1 p.m.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
WK 12: at Denver Broncos, Sunday, November 26 at 4:05 p.m. Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos game on November 4, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High.
12 / 18

WK 12: at Denver Broncos, Sunday, November 26 at 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos game on November 4, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
WK 12: at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, December 3 at 4:25 p.m. Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) enters the field with teammates before playing against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers won 31-14. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
13 / 18

WK 12: at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, December 3 at 4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) enters the field with teammates before playing against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers won 31-14. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
WK 14: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, December 10 at 1 p.m. Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions game on November 19, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 7–19.
14 / 18

WK 14: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, December 10 at 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions game on November 19, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 7–19.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
WK 15: vs. Chicago Bears, Date TBD, Time TBD Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 21-20.
15 / 18

WK 15: vs. Chicago Bears, Date TBD, Time TBD

Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 21-20.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
WK 16: at Houston Texans, Sunday, December 24 at 1 p.m. Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
16 / 18

WK 16: at Houston Texans, Sunday, December 24 at 1 p.m.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
WK 17: vs. New York Jets, Thursday, December 28 at 8:15 p.m. The defense during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
17 / 18

WK 17: vs. New York Jets, Thursday, December 28 at 8:15 p.m.

The defense during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
WK 18: at Cincinnati Bengals, Date TBD, Time TBD Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.
18 / 18

WK 18: at Cincinnati Bengals, Date TBD, Time TBD

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

3. Bye week arrives early

The Browns will be among the first teams in the NFL to take their midseason break — they'll receive it on the first week possible where bye weeks occur on the league calendar.

Week 5 will be a time for rest and recharging for the Browns, who will then play for 13 consecutive weeks to close the season. The break comes early, but it could still be an opportune time away from the field after a difficult, division game-filled start to the year and a preseason that will contain plenty of time on the road.

If there are any early-season injuries, the break will also be a good time for players to heal up before hitting a long finish to the year.

4. Two big AFC matchups to close it

The final two games offer a grand opportunity to potentially solidify a playoff spot, and the first of them will be featured in a primetime setting.

The Browns will host the Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium in their lone primetime home game of the year on Dec. 28 for Thursday Night Football. The matchup with the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets was one of the most intriguing opponents scheduled to play in Cleveland, and it'll happen with the playoffs only a few weeks away.

A lot could be at stake, and the Browns will be the beneficiaries of playing at home on a short week.

5. Room for more primetime?

The Browns were tabbed for two primetime games, the same amount of night games they played last season, but that doesn't mean they're locked into finishing the year with just two nationally televised games.

The league and their broadcast partners are able to use flex scheduling and may change Sunday Night Football games from Week 5 through Week 17 and Monday Night Football from Week 13 through Week 17. The Browns could be a candidate for one of those flex spots if they're in the playoff hunt and go against another high-performing team.

Dates and times are also still yet to be set for two of their games — Week 15 at home against the Bears and Week 17 on the road against the Bengals. Those games could be an option for a primetime slot, too.

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns announce 2023 schedule

The Browns will take on all three AFC North opponents in the first month of the season and close their home schedule with a big primetime game

news

Top 5 matchups of Browns' 2023 schedule

The Browns will have no shortage of big games in the early part of their season

news

Browns will host Bengals in 2023 home opener

The Browns will begin their season against an AFC North rival at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium

news

Browns announce 2023 preseason opponents

The Browns will hit the road three times in the preseason, including for the Hall of Fame Game in Canton

news

2023 Browns schedule: Breaking down all 14 opponents

Checking out how the rosters for all 14 opponents have changed since the offseason began

news

2023 Schedule Release: Assessing the Browns' strength of schedule

The Browns have the seventh-easiest strength of schedule in 2023, but will it really be that easy?

news

NFL announces 2023 schedule release date

Browns fans should tune in Thursday at 8 p.m. for the official announcement of the 2023 schedule

news

5 Takeaways from Browns 2022 schedule

The Browns could have a golden opportunity for a fast start and capitalize in a home primetime setting against two divisional opponents

news

Top 5 matchups on Browns 2022 schedule

A couple primetime games and matchups against top teams in the league highlight the most intriguing games in the Browns' 2022 schedule

news

Browns announce 2022 schedule

The Browns will host two primetime games and end the year against three divisional opponents in their last five games

news

Browns announce 2022 preseason opponents

The Browns will play two preseason games at home

Advertising