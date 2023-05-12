Schedule Release

Presented by

Top 5 matchups of Browns' 2023 schedule

The Browns will have no shortage of big games in the early part of their season

May 11, 2023 at 08:00 PM
Poisal_Anthony copy
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

051123_5matchups

We're taking a look at the Browns' top matchups of the 2023 regular season after the league announced on Thursday its full schedule.

Week 1 | vs. Bengals | 1 p.m.

Right away, the Browns face a crucial divisional matchup — which is a theme here in our list of the top matchups.

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

The Browns will instantly face a big test against Joe Burrow and the Bengals and will have a golden opportunity to start the season by building ground in the AFC North. It's the first of three divisional games the Browns will play in the first month of the season, and it'll come against a team that has advanced to the AFC Championship game in each of the last two years.

The Browns stumped the Bengals 32-13 when they played in Cleveland last year in what was their best win of the season. They'll certainly take that type of performance again in Week 1.

Week 2 | @ Steelers | 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Two top matchups in the first two games?

Yup. It'll be that type of start to the season for the Browns, who will head to Pittsburgh for MNF and play a primetime game against the Steelers for the fifth consecutive year. A win for the Browns in Week 1 will make this game even bigger — and offer a chance for them to establish themselves as an early leader of the division.

It's the first of two primetime games the Browns are set to play this season. The second one cracked our list, too, but it'll come much later in the year.

Photos: The Browns 2023 Schedule

The Browns' 2023 regular-season schedule has been released. Check out how the season unfolds with this photo gallery

WK 1: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m. Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.
1 / 18

WK 1: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m.

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-32.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
WK 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, September 18 at 8:15 p.m. Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
2 / 18

WK 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, September 18 at 8:15 p.m.

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
WK 3: vs. Tennessee Titans, Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m. Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 13-43.
3 / 18

WK 3: vs. Tennessee Titans, Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m.

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 13-43.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
WK 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, October 1 at 1 p.m. Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
4 / 18

WK 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, October 1 at 1 p.m.

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
WK 5: Bye Week
5 / 18

WK 5: Bye Week

WK 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 15 at 1 p.m. Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson (29) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
6 / 18

WK 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 15 at 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson (29) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane
WK 7: at Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, October 22 at 1 p.m. Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts game on September 17, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns lost 28–31Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts game on September 17, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns lost 28–31
7 / 18

WK 7: at Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, October 22 at 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts game on September 17, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns lost 28–31Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts game on September 17, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns lost 28–31

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
WK 8: at Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, October 29 at 4:05 p.m. Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) scrambles with the ball as Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) blocks Browns tackle Joe Thomas, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
8 / 18

WK 8: at Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, October 29 at 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) scrambles with the ball as Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) blocks Browns tackle Joe Thomas, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren
WK 9: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, November 5 at 1 p.m. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
9 / 18

WK 9: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, November 5 at 1 p.m.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
WK 10: at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, November 12 at 1 p.m. Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.
10 / 18

WK 10: at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, November 12 at 1 p.m.

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 23-20.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
WK 11: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 19 at 1 p.m. Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
11 / 18

WK 11: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, November 19 at 1 p.m.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
WK 12: at Denver Broncos, Sunday, November 26 at 4:05 p.m. Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos game on November 4, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High.
12 / 18

WK 12: at Denver Broncos, Sunday, November 26 at 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos game on November 4, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
WK 12: at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, December 3 at 4:25 p.m. Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) enters the field with teammates before playing against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers won 31-14. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
13 / 18

WK 12: at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, December 3 at 4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) enters the field with teammates before playing against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers won 31-14. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
WK 14: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, December 10 at 1 p.m. Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions game on November 19, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 7–19.
14 / 18

WK 14: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, December 10 at 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions game on November 19, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 7–19.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
WK 15: vs. Chicago Bears, Date TBD, Time TBD Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 21-20.
15 / 18

WK 15: vs. Chicago Bears, Date TBD, Time TBD

Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 21-20.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
WK 16: at Houston Texans, Sunday, December 24 at 1 p.m. Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
16 / 18

WK 16: at Houston Texans, Sunday, December 24 at 1 p.m.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
WK 17: vs. New York Jets, Thursday, December 28 at 8:15 p.m. The defense during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.
17 / 18

WK 17: vs. New York Jets, Thursday, December 28 at 8:15 p.m.

The defense during a NFL football game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on on September 18, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 31-30.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
WK 18: at Cincinnati Bengals, Date TBD, Time TBD Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.
18 / 18

WK 18: at Cincinnati Bengals, Date TBD, Time TBD

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Week 4 | vs. Ravens | 1 p.m.

All of the early divisional games will be crucial for the Browns, but this one might be the most important of them all.

Think about how big this game could be regardless of how the Browns start. They'll have already played two divisional opponents, and if they win both games, this one will be for a chance to build a commanding 3-0 record in the division, which would offer them lots of cushion for later in the year and solidify a hot start to the season.

If they split both games, this one offers them a chance to head into the bye with a winning divisional record.

And if things don't go as planned in those first two games, this matchup offers them a valuable chance to get back on track and head into a very early Week 5 bye week with momentum and good vibes.

It's just as important, if not more crucial than any other game on the schedule.

Week 6 | vs. 49ers | 1 p.m.

After playing three divisional games in the four weeks before the bye week, the Browns will return and face perhaps their toughest non-divisional opponent on the schedule.

In the first of three NFC opponents the Browns will play this season, the 49ers will likely be the most talented of the trio. Their quarterback situation for the season remains unclear, but head coach Kyle Shanahan has proven he can build a Super Bowl-contending team with just about anyone under center. The Browns will also have to find a way to lock up Pro Bowlers RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle and WR Deebo Samuel.

The Browns' offense, meanwhile, will face perhaps their toughest defensive matchup of the year. San Francisco boasted three All-Pro players last season in LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga and DE Nick Bosa. The bye week offers a chance to get a jump on preparations, but the Browns can't afford to come out slow from the break.

Week 17 | vs. Jets | 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

The Browns' home matchup against Aaron Rodgers will be under the lights in a late-season midweek battle.

Serious playoff implications could be in play here, too, and the Browns would almost certainly have to capitalize on them with a rematch against the Bengals looming the following week.

The game will actually be the second time the Browns play the Jets in 2023 — they'll see them in Canton for the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3 — but this will be the one that counts, and it guarantees to be a big matchup between two teams who have reasons to believe they'll look vastly improved from 7-10 records last season.

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns announce 2023 schedule

The Browns will take on all three AFC North opponents in the first month of the season and close their home schedule with a big primetime game

news

5 takeaways from the Browns' 2023 schedule

The Browns are set to play two primetime games and will have an early bye week after a first month packed with division games

news

Browns will host Bengals in 2023 home opener

The Browns will begin their season against an AFC North rival at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium

news

Browns announce 2023 preseason opponents

The Browns will hit the road three times in the preseason, including for the Hall of Fame Game in Canton

news

2023 Browns schedule: Breaking down all 14 opponents

Checking out how the rosters for all 14 opponents have changed since the offseason began

news

2023 Schedule Release: Assessing the Browns' strength of schedule

The Browns have the seventh-easiest strength of schedule in 2023, but will it really be that easy?

news

NFL announces 2023 schedule release date

Browns fans should tune in Thursday at 8 p.m. for the official announcement of the 2023 schedule

news

5 Takeaways from Browns 2022 schedule

The Browns could have a golden opportunity for a fast start and capitalize in a home primetime setting against two divisional opponents

news

Top 5 matchups on Browns 2022 schedule

A couple primetime games and matchups against top teams in the league highlight the most intriguing games in the Browns' 2022 schedule

news

Browns announce 2022 schedule

The Browns will host two primetime games and end the year against three divisional opponents in their last five games

news

Browns announce 2022 preseason opponents

The Browns will play two preseason games at home

Advertising