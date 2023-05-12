Top 5 matchups of Browns' 2023 schedule

Week 4 | vs. Ravens | 1 p.m.

All of the early divisional games will be crucial for the Browns, but this one might be the most important of them all.

Think about how big this game could be regardless of how the Browns start. They'll have already played two divisional opponents, and if they win both games, this one will be for a chance to build a commanding 3-0 record in the division, which would offer them lots of cushion for later in the year and solidify a hot start to the season.

If they split both games, this one offers them a chance to head into the bye with a winning divisional record.

And if things don't go as planned in those first two games, this matchup offers them a valuable chance to get back on track and head into a very early Week 5 bye week with momentum and good vibes.

It's just as important, if not more crucial than any other game on the schedule.

Week 6 | vs. 49ers | 1 p.m.

After playing three divisional games in the four weeks before the bye week, the Browns will return and face perhaps their toughest non-divisional opponent on the schedule.

In the first of three NFC opponents the Browns will play this season, the 49ers will likely be the most talented of the trio. Their quarterback situation for the season remains unclear, but head coach Kyle Shanahan has proven he can build a Super Bowl-contending team with just about anyone under center. The Browns will also have to find a way to lock up Pro Bowlers RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle and WR Deebo Samuel.

The Browns' offense, meanwhile, will face perhaps their toughest defensive matchup of the year. San Francisco boasted three All-Pro players last season in LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga and DE Nick Bosa. The bye week offers a chance to get a jump on preparations, but the Browns can't afford to come out slow from the break.

Week 17 | vs. Jets | 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

The Browns' home matchup against Aaron Rodgers will be under the lights in a late-season midweek battle.

Serious playoff implications could be in play here, too, and the Browns would almost certainly have to capitalize on them with a rematch against the Bengals looming the following week.