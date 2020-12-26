8 questions for Rashard Higgins, who just keeps making plays in Browns passing game

CB.com: When you look at the stat sheet and see six players with three or more touchdowns, how does that help the offense?

Higgins: Whoever can contribute to us winning, I'm all for it. It's an unselfish team. We all want the ball but we all know our time is going to come. There's no need to be down on yourself if you don't get a touchdown this game or if you don't get a pass this game. You know what, we're winning, and that's all that matters.

CB.com: The team bounced back so nicely from the Ravens loss. What is it about this team that makes it so focused on the next game?

Higgins: We've got a much bigger picture in mind. We all know what we want to accomplish. We all know where we want to go. Of course losing hurts. It makes us not want to go there anymore. It makes us look at what we did wrong. Going into this stretch with these last couple of games left, it's just really important.

CB.com: As one of the longest-tenured players on the team, how much do you cherish this season?