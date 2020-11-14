Transactions

Browns activate RB Nick Chubb

Cleveland makes multiple roster moves before Sunday's game against the Texans

Nov 14, 2020 at 12:37 PM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Activated from injured reserve

RB Nick Chubb

Elevated from practice squad

G Michael Dunn

In the first four games this season, Chubb recorded 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 43 yards on six carries at Dallas on Oct. 4, before injuring his knee in the first quarter. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 5 and was designated for return on Nov. 9.

Dunn is 6-5, 315-pounds and is officially in his first NFL season out of Maryland. Originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Dunn has spent time on the Rams (2017) and Jaguars (2018) practice squads. Dunn has spent the entire 2020 season on the Browns' practice squad and was member of the Birmingham Iron (AAF) in 2019 and Seattle Dragons (XFL) in 2020. He is a native of Bethesda, Md. and will wear No. 68.

Photos: Texans Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Houston Texans

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 11, 2020
1 / 46

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on November 11, 2020
2 / 46

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 11, 2020
3 / 46

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 11, 2020
4 / 46

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on November 11, 2020
5 / 46

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 11, 2020
6 / 46

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on November 11, 2020
7 / 46

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on November 11, 2020
8 / 46

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 11, 2020
9 / 46

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on November 11, 2020
10 / 46

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Elijah Lee during practice on November 11, 2020
11 / 46

Elijah Lee during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 11, 2020
12 / 46

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 11, 2020
13 / 46

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 11, 2020
14 / 46

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on November 11, 2020
15 / 46

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 11, 2020
16 / 46

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on November 11, 2020
17 / 46

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 11, 2020
18 / 46

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 11, 2020
19 / 46

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 11, 2020
20 / 46

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on November 11, 2020
21 / 46

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 11, 2020
22 / 46

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on November 11, 2020
23 / 46

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on November 11, 2020
24 / 46

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 11, 2020
25 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on November 11, 2020
26 / 46

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 11, 2020
27 / 46

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on November 11, 2020
28 / 46

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 11, 2020
29 / 46

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 11, 2020
30 / 46

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 11, 2020
31 / 46

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on November 11, 2020
32 / 46

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 11, 2020
33 / 46

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 11, 2020
34 / 46

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) and Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on November 11, 2020
35 / 46

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) and Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 11, 2020
36 / 46

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on November 11, 2020
37 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 11, 2020
38 / 46

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 11, 2020
39 / 46

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on November 11, 2020
40 / 46

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 11, 2020
41 / 46

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on November 11, 2020
42 / 46

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 11, 2020
43 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 11, 2020
44 / 46

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 11, 2020
45 / 46

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 11, 2020
46 / 46

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 11, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

