Browns activate RB Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Activated from injured reserve
RB Nick Chubb
Elevated from practice squad
In the first four games this season, Chubb recorded 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 43 yards on six carries at Dallas on Oct. 4, before injuring his knee in the first quarter. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 5 and was designated for return on Nov. 9.
Dunn is 6-5, 315-pounds and is officially in his first NFL season out of Maryland. Originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Dunn has spent time on the Rams (2017) and Jaguars (2018) practice squads. Dunn has spent the entire 2020 season on the Browns' practice squad and was member of the Birmingham Iron (AAF) in 2019 and Seattle Dragons (XFL) in 2020. He is a native of Bethesda, Md. and will wear No. 68.
