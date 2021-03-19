Transactions

Browns agree to terms with T Greg Senat

Former Cowboys OL spent time with Cleveland in 2020

Mar 19, 2021 at 12:59 PM
Andrew Gribble

The Browns have agreed to terms with T Greg Senat, a familiar face who spent time with the team last season.

Senat comes to Cleveland after finishing last season with the Dallas Cowboys. Senat appeared in 10 games for Dallas and played almost exclusively on special teams.

Senat, a sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft, spent the majority of his first two NFL seasons on injured reserve, first with the Ravens in 2018 and the Chiefs in 2019. He began the 2020 season on the Browns' practice squad but was signed away by the Cowboys four weeks into the year.

Senat played football and basketball at Wagner College, a private liberal arts college in Staten Island, New York.

