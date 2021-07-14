Browns Breakdowns: What DT Tommy Togiai brings to the D-Line

That observation is no surprise upon hearing what Togiai is capable of doing in the weight room. He completed 40 reps of 225 pounds, and 38 of them were lifted without any rest. His mark was tied for the best of all players who participated in Pro Days last spring.

The strength is on full display when Togiai attempts to motor through linemen. His upper-body power is tremendous, but he also knows how to properly use his feet to win at the point of contact and plow through any gaps to the quarterback.

One of the best examples from the tape was his final game with the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff against Clemson, when Togiai recorded four tackles, three quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a tipped pass.

"This was the game where he flexed his muscles," Brugler said. "He was the MVP of Ohio State's defense here against the run and the pass. It didn't matter — he was unstoppable."

So where will Togiai fit in his rookie season? There's a lot of work left to be completed at training camp until the answer arrives, but he's certainly a candidate to at least carve a considerable role in the rotation if he impresses. He'll likely receive lots of reps in preseason games as well, and with eight players vying for starting spots in a wide open defensive tackle competition, Togiai can't be ruled out as a rookie who could carve a big role with the Browns sooner rather than later.

But regardless of where he's first listed on the depth chart, it's a safe bet to believe Togiai will receive chances at some point throughout the regular season to show how his strength matches up against the top lineman in the league.

"I think he's going to be inside as more of that one-technique," Brugler said. "He's going to be stout first with the run. That'll be his bread and butter. When he's given opportunities to be that one-gap penetrator and use that initial quickness, it's not just power and it's not just quickness. He's a smart player. He understands blocking schemes. He understands what an offense is going to do.