Browns Breakdowns: What Perrion Winfrey brings at DT

When it comes to energy, Winfrey is a flame that simply won't burn out. That was apparent the moment he jumped on his introductory media call, when he paced around his house in Illinois and passionately told reporters about his eagerness to join the Browns. It continued as he ran drills throughout the spring and impressed coaches even more with his work ethic and motor in practice.

Like all other Day 2 draft picks, though, Winfrey will need time to develop. He'll have a chance to carve a big role early in the season in training camp and has raw tools that could help him become a starting player at some point in the future, but he still has room to grow both physically and mentally before his game takes off.

Kiffin, though, knows he's ready to absorb all information given to him with an unmatched level of eagerness.

"For him, this is a dream come true," Kiffin said. "He's excited to be here, and the dude loves to work. He wants to get better and he's out here competing everyday, trying to push the guys and learn the system."

Winfrey's never-quit style of play and raw power stood out most to the Browns. He doesn't give up on plays — as the Purdy sack showed — even if the play doesn't start perfectly for him. When they do, he usually is able to have his way against a blocker for the entirety of a play. He can push them to the backfield, or use his impressive speed to move around them.

"He has the ability to get vertical and get upfield at 300 pounds," Kiffin said. "That's what we're looking for upfront … It starts with his intrinsic motivation to get the job done and stay after it until he does."

Kiffin believes Winfrey will thrive particularly in Cleveland because the Browns heavily use a three-man technique, which calls for the interior defensive linemen lining up between the offensive guards and tackles. The technique usually allows for more one-on-one rushes against guards and allows for a defensive line to be more efficient in pass rushing.

That positioning should help maximize Winfrey's agile but still powerful skill set. He's one of the lighter defensive tackles on the roster, but the Browns believe he'll still have the strength to work around blockers as he develops.

"Historically, the three-technique gets more one-on-one rushes," Kiffin said. "We want that guy to be able to win at a high rate, and he's going to be able to do that."

They also know he'll be ready to make plays no matter where he's at on the field.

His massive hit against Purdy made that obvious. The Browns believe more of those plays will come from Winfrey in Cleveland, and they're eager to see how he can translate that endless energy into consistent success at the NFL level.