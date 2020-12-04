Browns Mailbag: What's the recipe for success Sunday vs. Titans?

It's a Big Game Friday and we're treating it as such.

That's why we're tackling FIVE of your questions in the latest edition of the Browns Mailbag.

Is there any chance we see Greedy Williams vs the Titans? — Jack S., Sarasota, Florida

Williams remains on the reserve/injured list and hasn't practiced with the team since early October. The Browns are holding out hope Williams can return at some point this season, but it won't be this week.

We were leading by eight points late in the fourth quarter with the Browns down to the Jacksonville 20-yard line. Why in the world didn't the Browns kick a field goal to take a two-score lead? As a result of not getting the first down on TWO tries, we gave the ball to the Jags and they almost tied the game! — Robert K., Akron

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has discussed the scenario multiple times this week. Knowing what ultimately happened, Stefanski said he obviously would have taken the field goal in hindsight. Stefanski said decisions like the one he made Sunday can change from week to week, and they're formulated during the days leading up to the game.

"I just think it is an area that I will continue to look at what we can do better," Stefanski said. "With all of those decisions, you try to have as much of the conversations during the week and how you want to play the game, and then as the game is ongoing, you are continuing to talk about your matchups and the plays that you have up and if you like them versus certain looks. It is really an evolving conversation."

Had the Browns converted on fourth down, they would have been in position to run even more time off the clock and eventually extend their lead with a field goal or touchdown. The Browns came centimeters from accomplishing it, and Stefanski is confident they'll get those short yards more often than not.