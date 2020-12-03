Nick Chubb nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for 2nd straight year

Browns RB continues to impress his coaches and teammates

Dec 03, 2020 at 03:03 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

There's more to Nick Chubb than yards and touchdowns.

Ask the third-year running back's coaches and teammates, and you'll quickly learn how much Chubb is respected for the way he carries himself and treats others on and off the field.

That's why, for the second straight year, Chubb has earned the Browns' nomination for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

The 32 finalists -- one from each team -- will be whittled down to eight (four from the AFC and four from the NFC) and placed on the players' Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category. The players' top choice will be honored during the NFL Honors Show. The winner will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Chubb, despite missing four games with a knee injury, is among the NFL's leaders in rushing yards and is averaging more than 100 per game. He's cleared the century mark in three straight games and leads the league with 10 runs of 20 yards or more.

After another banner performance Sunday in Jacksonville, a game in which he amassed a season-high 144 yards and a touchdown, Chubb was asked why he doesn't pound his chest or celebrate whenever he makes a big play. That's just the way he's been not only from Day 1 with the Browns, but also his entire playing career.

"That is just who I am," Chubb said. "I'm not really one to celebrate until the game is over and we win. That is when I will celebrate. Until, then it is all about trying to get the next play down and get a win."

Chubb, who last saw the field Week 4 in Dallas, resumed his normal workload and led the Browns with 126 yards on 19 carries. Kareem Hunt, who filled in admirably as the Browns' top running back while Chubb was sidelined, got tougher to tackle as the game unfolded and finished with 104 yards.

Advertising