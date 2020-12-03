Nick Chubb nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for 2nd straight year

Chubb, despite missing four games with a knee injury, is among the NFL's leaders in rushing yards and is averaging more than 100 per game. He's cleared the century mark in three straight games and leads the league with 10 runs of 20 yards or more.

After another banner performance Sunday in Jacksonville, a game in which he amassed a season-high 144 yards and a touchdown, Chubb was asked why he doesn't pound his chest or celebrate whenever he makes a big play. That's just the way he's been not only from Day 1 with the Browns, but also his entire playing career.