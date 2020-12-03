Cup of Joe: Nick Chubb's handle of wide-zone scheme makes him a home-run threat on every snap

All week, the defense is told, "Nick Chubb is fast. If we let him get to the outside and we don't keep him contained, he's going to hit a home run, he's going to hit his head on the goalpost." So they are turning and running to the sideline, which eliminates some of the potential for a lost yardage play because those guys aren't coming downhill and aren't able to penetrate because they have to run sideways. Once you get everybody on defense running as fast as they can sideways, now it sets things up for the cut-back. The further they run, the more likely they are to not be able to run in perfect unison and to keep gap integrity. Your nose guard is probably slower than your defensive tackle, who is slower than your defensive ends, who are slower than your linebackers. If you just line up all those guys and have them run as fast as they can sideways, there's naturally going to be gaps between how fast those guys can run.

He gets everybody running and then he's watching for that inefficiency in the wall that they're trying to build on defense. Chubb is running full speed, his eyes are being taught to look at certain guys on defense depending on the run and to find out who's overplaying it, who's running too fast, who's running not fast enough. That's when he puts his foot in the ground and he's able to cut up and find those gaps in the defense. Once he's running downhill, the gaps are forming not only horizontally, but also vertically because more and more holes emerge as defenders scatter across the field.

When I played, we would always say you need to press the outside zone until it hurts, which means as a running back, I need to run until I feel like I'm into the line of scrimmage and if I take another half of a step, I'm going to run right into my lineman or I'm going to run and get tackled. That's when you make the cut because that's what opens up the cut-back.

Guys who are just learning the zone scheme that don't trust their eyes, don't trust the blocking and don't trust what they're supposed to do will often cut back too soon and then that's when you see them get tackled for one yard. Everyone says, "Oh, the offensive line, they're not blocking. They're not doing their job. There was no hole." Well, yeah, because the running back didn't pick the proper footwork, didn't trust the blocking was going to be there, didn't press the ball until his heels got into line of scrimmage to open up the cut-back. You have to have that trust in the zone scheme.

That's the scary thing about Chubb, Hunt and the Browns' wide-zone scheme. You just get better with experience. I mean, it's not going to be leaps and bounds, because they're already pretty amazing, but it will be an even cleaner more consistent version of what we've already seen.