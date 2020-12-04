News & Notes: Healthier Jarvis Landry 'just getting started'

A game like Sunday's was important to Jarvis Landry.

Kevin Stefanski saw what it meant to the veteran wide receiver and couldn't have been happier for him. He's seen firsthand how hard Landry has battled through a nagging rib injury — not to mention his recovery from offseason hip surgery — and saw how much it lifted the offense when Landry hauled in eight passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, his first of the season, in the Browns' win over the Jaguars.

"We know what he is capable of," Stefanski said. "Now that he is healthier, he is continuing to get better and better, and he will find a way to affect the game. He has the uncanny ability to make tough catches, and they typically result in first downs. That is a very big deal for what we are looking for."

And the Browns will be looking for it again and again as they hit a pivotal, five-game stretch that ultimately will determine whether or not they'll be playing beyond the regular season.

Without Odell Beckham Jr., Landry has emerged as the team's clear No. 1 wide receiver. It just took a few games in awful weather for the passing attack to hit its stride the way it did last week in Jacksonville.

After weeks of biding his time and showing plenty of patience, Landry was more than ready for the opportunity to take over a game.

"I feel like I am in a sense just getting started, so I am excited," said Landry, who leads the Browns with 46 catches for 614 yards on the season. "I hope with that more opportunities come. It challenges me obviously to continue to work hard, to continue to get my hands on the ball in practice and to continue to earn the trust of the coaches that have to be able to call these plays and put me in these types of situations for this team to make those types of plays."

Alerted Thursday that all eight of his catches Sunday went for first downs, Landry called it "awesome" and directed his focus to the Browns' next challenge, a major AFC showdown with the Titans.