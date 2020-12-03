Joel Bitonio's leadership continues to shine as Browns ready for big December games

Bitonio has been the foundational cornerstone of the unit. He's played at a Pro Bowl level the last two seasons and has helped welcome all new players to the group over the years. Despite the virtual circumstances surrounding COVID-19 protocols, the group has still built unshakeable chemistry both on and off the field, and Bitonio's leadership and reliability is one reason why.

"Obviously, we are blessed to play football for a living, but we do not have those date nights and the O-line and wives getting together and the O-line dinners on Thursday nights," Bitonio said. "Just things that you normally do where you get to know your guys more. We're still around them, but it's just not the same. Obviously, everybody is sacrificing right now so it's a very minute thing for us to sacrifice, but it's definitely something we miss."

But the offensive line — and the rest of the Browns — are still thriving on the field. That's what Bitonio has been hoping to see for the last six years, and now his vision is finally coming true.

He's been a leader through it all. That's why he was tabbed as the game captain last Sunday in Jacksonville, but Bitonio never needs any bestowed honor to shine in Cleveland.

He's always been ready to lead no matter what.