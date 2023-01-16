Browns set to interview Sean Desai for defensive coordinator

The Browns on Monday are set to interview Sean Desai for the team's defensive coordinator opening.
Desai, who just wrapped up his first season in Seattle as the Seahawks' associate head coach - defense, is the fourth candidate to interview for the position. Jim Schwartz interviewed Wednesday with the team, Brian Flores was interviewed Thursday and Dennard Wilson interviewed Saturday.
Desai joined the Seahawks — whose season came to an end Saturday in a Super Wild Card round loss to the 49ers — after a nine-year stint with the Bears. Desai, whose previous coaching experience came at the college level, rose the ranks first as a defensive quality control coach (2013-18), a position he served under three different head coaches. He was promoted to safeties coach in 2019 and then took over as the Bears' defensive coordinator in 2021, making him the first Indian-American coordinator in NFL history. Under Desai, the Bears finished sixth in the NFL in total defense (316.7 yards per game) and third against the pass (191.6).
Desai, who coached at his high school alma mater in Shelton, Connecticut, from 2001-05, broke into football at the college ranks in 2006 at Temple. After three years as a graduate extern for academics, Desai worked as a graduate assistant with the defense in 2009 and was the special teams coordinator in 2010. Desai, who holds a master's degree from Columbia, earned his doctorate in education during his time at Temple.
Desai worked as an assistant director of football operations at the University of Miami in 2011 and was the running backs coach/special teams coordinator at Boston College in 2012 before making the move to the NFL.
Bio Blast
Sean Desai - Seahawks associate head coach - defense
Age: 39
Hometown: Shelton, Connecticut
College: Boston University
NFL Experience: 10 years