Browns set to interview Sean Desai for defensive coordinator

Desai joined the Seahawks — whose season came to an end Saturday in a Super Wild Card round loss to the 49ers — after a nine-year stint with the Bears. Desai, whose previous coaching experience came at the college level, rose the ranks first as a defensive quality control coach (2013-18), a position he served under three different head coaches. He was promoted to safeties coach in 2019 and then took over as the Bears' defensive coordinator in 2021, making him the first Indian-American coordinator in NFL history. Under Desai, the Bears finished sixth in the NFL in total defense (316.7 yards per game) and third against the pass (191.6).