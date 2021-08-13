BrownsCamp Daily: Browns head to Jacksonville for first preseason game

#BrownsCamp Daily

Next stop: Jacksonville.

After a couple weeks under the sun and heat n Cleveland, the Browns are shipping down to Florida for their first preseason game of the season. The game will be the first of three this season rather than four, per the new NFL scheduling format, and won't include most of the players the Browns are expecting to have int he lineup for Week 1 of the regular season.

"The plan will be to rest the majority of the starters," head coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday. "I look at it as a great opportunity for young and old players to go out there and compete against a different color jersey. It is always fun to see the guys out there, making plays and seeing their teammates get excited about it. Looking forward to the experience of that first preseason game and seeing the guys out there."

We'll have to wait a little longer until we see the likes of QB Baker Mayfield, WR Odell Beckham Jr., DE Myles Garrett and other Browns stars suit back up and take the field, but there's plenty of other reasons to watch. Preseason games are always important for position battles — of which the Browns currently have at cornerback, linebacker and defensive tackle — and several rookies also appear to be in line for a significant portion of playing time.

"I'm probably looking to play a lot because I missed those in-practice reps," second-round rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said Thursday. "I'll probably play a lot come the game, but we will see."

Here's what else you missed from Day 13 of Training Camp.

Headlines

Fresh Takes: Browns Training Camp Observations - Day 13

Demetric Felton eager to 'make things happen' with versatility

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah looking to make up for lost time in Browns debut

Stefanski says Browns will rest 'majority of the starters' in 1st preseason game, expects all healthy rookies to play

A Browns interception means a free small curly or crinkle fries!

