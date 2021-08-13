BrownsCamp Daily: Browns head to Jacksonville for first preseason game

Next stop: Jacksonville.

After a couple weeks under the sun and heat n Cleveland, the Browns are shipping down to Florida for their first preseason game of the season. The game will be the first of three this season rather than four, per the new NFL scheduling format, and won't include most of the players the Browns are expecting to have int he lineup for Week 1 of the regular season.

"The plan will be to rest the majority of the starters," head coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday. "I look at it as a great opportunity for young and old players to go out there and compete against a different color jersey. It is always fun to see the guys out there, making plays and seeing their teammates get excited about it. Looking forward to the experience of that first preseason game and seeing the guys out there."

We'll have to wait a little longer until we see the likes of QB Baker Mayfield, WR Odell Beckham Jr., DE Myles Garrett and other Browns stars suit back up and take the field, but there's plenty of other reasons to watch. Preseason games are always important for position battles — of which the Browns currently have at cornerback, linebacker and defensive tackle — and several rookies also appear to be in line for a significant portion of playing time.

"I'm probably looking to play a lot because I missed those in-practice reps," second-round rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said Thursday. "I'll probably play a lot come the game, but we will see."