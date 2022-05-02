'Building the Browns' nominated for five Emmys in 2021

The Emmy nominations continue to add up for "Building the Browns."
The in-depth, behind-the-scenes and trendsetting docuseries collected five more Central Great Lakes Emmy award nominations from 2021 for scenes and episodes produced throughout the season. The docuseries has already been awarded four Emmys since its inception in 2014, and the content crew isn't slowing down anytime soon with two episodes already released so far this year.
Here's each of the production pieces that are up for more awards, and be sure to head to the Browns'
YouTube channel to watch all previous episodes:
Best Sports Story: Content - Demetric Felton's Battle For A Roster Spot
BTB followed rookie RB/WR Demetric Felton through his journey toward locking down a roster spot. The scene featured mic'd up coverage of him during a preseason game and exclusive interviews and footage as he worked toward making the cut.
Best Sports Program - Post-produced/edited: Training Camp Part 1
In this episode of BTB, the crew took a look inside the beginning of training camp as defensive backs Grant Delpit and Greedy Williams reflected on their roads to recovery following season-ending injuries in 2020. They also caught inside footage of "scout school" with Senior Football Advisor Ryan Grigson and General Manager Andrew Berry and captured exclusive interviews with players and head coach Kevin Stefanski.
Best Sports One-Time Special: The Playoffs
BTB went behind the scenes of the Browns' memorable trip to the postseason following a successful 2020 regular season, with footage and interviews capturing the excitement from the entire team and fanbase.
Best Sports Documentary: Trust The Process
BTB captured scenes from the Browns' thrilling Week 7 Thursday Night Football win over the Broncos and stepped inside the house of D'Ernest Johnson to talk about his career-best performance. The team also made a home visit to Greg Newsome II and covered how the team handled mid-season adversity.
Societal Concerns: Salute To Service
The crew provided all sorts of special angles and coverage of the Browns' Salute to Service game in Week 11 against the Lions, including the pregame flyover. Select players also attended a boxing benefit to raise funds for the Green Beret Foundation.