Damarious Randall among 4 Browns ruled out vs. Jets on Monday Night Football

Sep 14, 2019 at 02:33 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Damarious Randall didn't practice Saturday and has been ruled out for the Browns' Monday Night Football showdown with the Jets because of a concussion.

Randall, the talented free safety, is one of four Browns declared out for the game, joining T Kendall Lamm (knee), RB Dontrell Hilliard (concussion) and LB Adarius Taylor (ankle). Four others -- WR Rashard Higgins (ankle), G Joel Bitonio (abdomen), DE Chris Smith (not injury related) and QB Drew Stanton (knee) -- are considered questionable.

Smith -- who missed the previous two practices while mourning the tragic death of his girlfriend, Petara Cordero -- returned to practice Saturday and was a full participant.

Without Randall, the Browns will be looking to replace a versatile defensive back who played almost every snap in the season opener. Among the options are Jermaine Whitehead and Eric Murray.

Rookie Mack Wilson is in line for more action because of Taylor's injury.

