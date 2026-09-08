Italy set to host 2026 IFAF European Youth Flag Football Championships

Italy enters the championships with an impressive recent record at the European youth level, having earned at least one medal in each of the past four editions.

Leading the way will be the U17 Girls National Team, the defending European champions after an outstanding 2025 tournament in Innsbruck that ended with a 53–15 victory over Germany in the championship game.

Italy also finished fourth in the U15 Mixed division and sixth in the U17 Boys competition in 2025, placing all three national teams among Europe's top six.

The results are part of a sustained run of success for Italy's youth flag football program. In 2021, Italy earned three European titles and one silver medal. Two years later, the Italians claimed gold in U15 Mixed, silver in U17 Girls and bronze in U17 Boys. The 2024 championships brought another two medals, with silver for the U17 Boys and bronze for the U15 Mixed team, before the U17 Girls returned Italy to the top of the podium in 2025.

With flag football's Olympic debut at LA28 now on the horizon, the European Youth Championships represent another important step in developing the next generation of Italian players. Through their partnership with FIDAF, the Cleveland Browns will continue to stand alongside the Italian federation as it builds the sport at every level — from youth development to the international stage and the road to the Olympic Games.