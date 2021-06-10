Jordan Elliott ready to 'step up to the plate'

Chris Kiffin wasn't afraid to pinpoint which defensive lineman he's most excited to see in 2021.

"I don't want to be that guy to sit here and sound super excited about everybody," Kiffin, the Browns' defensive line coach, said in a recent interview on Cleveland Browns Daily, "but I'm just telling you, the guy I'm most excited about is Jordan Elliott.

"He's going into that sophomore year everybody talks about and has made the most improvements from Year 1 to Year 2."

Elliott, a defensive tackle the Browns selected in the third round of the 2020 draft, wants to do all he can to make sure he proves his coach right.

"It's time for me to step up to the plate," Elliott said. "I need to take advantage of those opportunities. They're definitely going to be there."

The Browns and Elliott both believe a big second year could be ahead.

He's certainly motivated to get there after a rookie season full of learning how to maximize his talents at the NFL level. Elliott was the only Browns rookie to play in all 16 games last season, but he admitted he wasn't happy with his production: 15 tackles.

Those weren't the numbers he expected after registering 68 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss and six sacks in his final two seasons at Missouri. With the Tigers, Elliott made a habit of breaking into the backfield and shutting down plays, but the NFL, as many rookies discover every year, presents a significant learning curve.