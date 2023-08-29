Marquise Goodwin all smiles, excited to be back practicing

He mentioned feeling thrilled to play, saying he hadn't been this excited since his first time starting football at the age of nine.

"Pretty special for the young man. I don't know if I have ever been around a player that has been locked in as he is without practicing for a long time," Goodwin said. "He is locked in every meeting, walkthrough, and game. I'm proud and excited for him."

Browns signed Goodwin as a free agent to a one-year deal in the offseason. Goodwin, an 11-year pro, was unfamiliar with the implications of having blood clots, as it was his first experience with them.

He danced, laughed, and mentored through camp, helping rookie Cedric Tillman and other young receivers get up to speed despite uncertainty.