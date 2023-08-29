Team Coverage

Marquise Goodwin all smiles, excited to be back practicing

Goodwin is back on the football field after battling through blood clots

Aug 29, 2023 at 05:49 PM
Doc Louallen

WR Marquise Goodwin is excited to be back and hopes to be ready for the season opener after missing all of training camp with blood clots.

Training camp has ended, and the Browns' unofficial roster is now at 53. Goodwin, who was recently taken off the non-football illness list, was among those on the practice field Tuesday, marking his first of the entire preseason.

"Never, no doubt I'll be back. This is just something I had to deal with and overcome," Goodwin said. "I am just glad I was able to overcome this situation."

 Like in training camp, Goodwin was all smiles Tuesday at practice. Goodwin's main goal this season is just to stay healthy and help the Browns in any way he can.

He mentioned feeling thrilled to play, saying he hadn't been this excited since his first time starting football at the age of nine.

 "Pretty special for the young man. I don't know if I have ever been around a player that has been locked in as he is without practicing for a long time," Goodwin said. "He is locked in every meeting, walkthrough, and game. I'm proud and excited for him."

 Browns signed Goodwin as a free agent to a one-year deal in the offseason. Goodwin, an 11-year pro, was unfamiliar with the implications of having blood clots, as it was his first experience with them.

 He danced, laughed, and mentored through camp, helping rookie Cedric Tillman and other young receivers get up to speed despite uncertainty.

 "The situation was more alarming than scary but I am guided by God," Goodwin said. "I was alarmed by the news. I am healthy now and happy to be back on the field."

