Mohamoud Diabate 'feels good' after getting big opportunities to impress

During practices, Diabate has been highly active and displayed excellent awareness on the field. Coach Kevin Stefanski noted last week that Diabate has seamlessly transitioned from the practice field to the game field.

"I feel like I've had a great camp," Diabate said. "I've been able to showcase my talents, whether it be in practice or as you guys have seen in the game. So I've definitely been proud of myself. I feel like I put my best foot forward every single day and give my best effort taking the coaching and made corrections. So I'm excited for the future. I'm thankful for my time so far here."

Diabate arrived at training camp with a lot of motivation, as he was not selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. His draft prospects were lowered after undergoing surgery during his final season at Utah and not receiving an invitation to the NFL Combine.

It didn't take long for Diabate to catch the attention of an NFL team, though, as the Browns reached out to him after the draft had ended. Although Diabate had not previously worked out for the Browns, he was impressed with the conversation he had with Stefanski when he received the call.