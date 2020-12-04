Myles Garrett thrilled to be back, 'here to do the job I was doing before'

The Browns showed they can win without Garrett over the past two weeks but are certainly thrilled to have him back on the field. That's why Garrett won't try to force anything when he lines up across from Derrick Henry and the Titans.

"They went the distance. They made it happen," Garrett said. "Now, I am just trying to play the role I have been playing, just a playmaker and difference maker on the defensive side of the ball, do what I can and just be there when they need me and my number is called. They were doing that without me, and now, I will just try to add on top of that.