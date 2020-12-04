Myles Garrett thrilled to be back, 'here to do the job I was doing before'

Pro Bowl pass rusher returns Sunday after missing past two games

Dec 04, 2020 at 04:48 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Myles Garrett got his butt kicked by COVID-19.

That's how the Pro Bowl pass rusher described it Friday as he looked ahead to his return to the field Sunday against the Titans.

Garrett thought he'd be an asymptomatic case if he ever got infected but that wasn't the case. His symptoms ran the fall gamut — much like they did for his parents earlier in the year — making his time away from the team "not the greatest."

"I was in pain," Garrett said.

"It kicked my butt. Now, I'm back."

Now, Garrett hopes to get back to the business of inflicting pain on opposing quarterbacks, something he was doing better than anyone in the NFL before he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he's liked what he's seen from Garrett since he rejoined the team Tuesday and returned to the practice field Wednesday. Garrett is one of four players coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list for Sunday's game, and coaches and trainers will monitor all of them to see how they handle the exertion.

"If we need to give him a blow, we will give him a blow," Stefanski said.

Garrett doesn't plan to need it.

"I am not here to make a cameo appearance or a second-rate arrival," Garrett said. "I am here to do the job that I was doing before, and I do not think there will be any drop off. I would not give anything other than my best and I feel like that is at the very top of the defensive line rankings."

The AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October went from first in the NFL to a tie for third with 9.5 sacks after missing the last two games. He's forced four fumbles and seemingly made a big play in all of the Browns' wins in which he played.

Related Links

The Browns showed they can win without Garrett over the past two weeks but are certainly thrilled to have him back on the field. That's why Garrett won't try to force anything when he lines up across from Derrick Henry and the Titans.

"They went the distance. They made it happen," Garrett said. "Now, I am just trying to play the role I have been playing, just a playmaker and difference maker on the defensive side of the ball, do what I can and just be there when they need me and my number is called. They were doing that without me, and now, I will just try to add on top of that.

"It's just about making the plays that I am supposed to make. If I am out there and I can make some sacks, a forced fumble, some game changing plays—I am going to go do it. But if I can put my teammates in position to do those same things then I am also going to provide those avenues for them to do the same thing."

Photos: My Cause My Cleats Reveal 2020

A close up look at the cleats and the foundations represented by our players for this years My Cause My Cleats campaign

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) - Children in foster care; OhioGuidestone; The Austin Hooper Foundation
1 / 31

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) - Children in foster care; OhioGuidestone; The Austin Hooper Foundation

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) - Black Lives Matter
2 / 31

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) - Black Lives Matter

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) - Breast Cancer Awareness; American Cancer Society
3 / 31

Safety Karl Joseph (42) - Breast Cancer Awareness; American Cancer Society

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) - Mental Health; The Gloria Redwine Foundation
4 / 31

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) - Mental Health; The Gloria Redwine Foundation

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) - Systemic Racism; Mac10 Project/G.O.T.C.H.A. Girls
5 / 31

Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) - Systemic Racism; Mac10 Project/G.O.T.C.H.A. Girls

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) - Prostate Cancer; American Cancer Society
6 / 31

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) - Prostate Cancer; American Cancer Society

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) - Social Justice; Color of Change Foundation
7 / 31

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) - Social Justice; Color of Change Foundation

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) - Sickle Cell Disease; University Hospitals
8 / 31

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) - Sickle Cell Disease; University Hospitals

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) - Special Olympics
9 / 31

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) - Special Olympics

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10) - Social Justice; Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio
10 / 31

Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10) - Social Justice; Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) - Providence House
11 / 31

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) - Providence House

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) - American Diabetes Association
12 / 31

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) - American Diabetes Association

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
J.W. Johnson
13 / 31

J.W. Johnson

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) - Adoption; Save the Children
14 / 31

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) - Adoption; Save the Children

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) - Social Justice; National Urban League
15 / 31

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) - Social Justice; National Urban League

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) - Pediatric Cancer Care; Jessie Joy Rees Foundation
16 / 31

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) - Pediatric Cancer Care; Jessie Joy Rees Foundation

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) - Heart Health; Make Them Know Your Name Foundation
17 / 31

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) - Heart Health; Make Them Know Your Name Foundation

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Brad Melland
18 / 31

Brad Melland

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) - Cancer Awareness; American Cancer Society
19 / 31

Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) - Cancer Awareness; American Cancer Society

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) -Cancer Awareness; The Littlest Heroes
20 / 31

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) -Cancer Awareness; The Littlest Heroes

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski - Boys Hope Girls Hope
21 / 31

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski - Boys Hope Girls Hope

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) - Military Appreciation; Hunting with Soldiers
22 / 31

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) - Military Appreciation; Hunting with Soldiers

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) - Jessie Joy Rees Foundation
23 / 31

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) - Jessie Joy Rees Foundation

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) - Fellowship of Christian Athletes
24 / 31

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) - Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski - Boys Hope Girls Hope
25 / 31

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski - Boys Hope Girls Hope

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) - Breast Cancer Awareness; American Cancer Society
26 / 31

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) - Breast Cancer Awareness; American Cancer Society

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) - National Urban League/NAMI
27 / 31

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) - National Urban League/NAMI

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) - Special Olympics
28 / 31

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) - Special Olympics

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) - National Urban League/NAMI
29 / 31

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) - National Urban League/NAMI

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) - The Lindy Infante Foundation
30 / 31

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) - The Lindy Infante Foundation

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) - Sickle Cell Anemia; American Red Cross
31 / 31

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) - Sickle Cell Anemia; American Red Cross

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What the Titans are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hits the road for another big AFC showdown
news

Injury Report: Browns list 3 players out, 2 questionable vs. Titans

Cleveland will be without CB Denzel Ward for a 2nd straight week
news

Browns Mailbag: What's the recipe for success Sunday vs. Titans?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns activate DE Joe Jackson and LB Sione Takitaki

Cleveland gets 2 players back on defense

Advertising