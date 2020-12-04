What the Titans are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Titans, we're checking out what they're saying in Nashville about the game.
One of the best duos in the game, if not the best. Those guys are ballers. Chubb is picking up right where he left off. If he didn’t get hurt, he’d probably be in the top two or three for rushing yards, but those guys are doing a great job. Great runners, great athletes. It’s going to be a good match up against those guys. Titans RB Derrick Henry on his matchup with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt
We played against (Ronnie Harrison Jr.) in Jacksonville. But they've got – I would imagine that the scheme would remain consistent with what they're doing. We'll have to be ready for those guys that are going to step in there for him. Karl Joseph played for him and he's just as physical, looked like they ran all the same stuff that they would’ve. Titans coach Mike Vrabel
I have so much respect for Myles. Followed him since his time at A&M. He got there right after I left, a couple years after I left. Watched him grow in his time at A&M and make huge plays for the Aggies, and then obviously once he's gotten to the league he's continued to develop. He's one of the top edge rushers that we have in the game right now. A ton of respect for him and what he's able to do. He's a generational-type talent with his size and speed and athleticism. Definitely a ton respect for him, but at the end of day I just have to go play my game and trust the guys around me to protect me. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill
He settled into this scheme and what they're asking him to do. He's doing a lot of good things at the line of scrimmage, getting them into good plays that they want to run. You can see his operation. I think he's just a lot more comfortable there. He has taken care of the football, which has allowed them to be at the top of the turnover margin in the league. Vrabel on Baker Mayfield
They run the ball real hard, man. They're (like) the Titans. They run the ball, play-action and bootlegs. Just got to have your big-boy pads on this week. Titans CB Malcolm Butler
It feels like another lifetime ago. Two completely different teams on Opening Day in 2019 to where we're at now. There are some similar players that will be out there but I feel like we're a lot different and they certainly are with different scheme and different coaches. Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith