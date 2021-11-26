News & Notes: Browns D tasked to be 'sound in everything' vs. Lamar Jackson and potent Ravens offense

There's no magic solution to shutting down Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. If there was, he wouldn't be performing at such a high level in his fourth NFL season.

The Browns, though, will be tasked with slowing down the dual-threat signal-caller enough to come out of Baltimore with what would be a massive division victory. Cleveland's had mixed results in its previous meetings against the former MVP, who can evade a defense even when it does everything right.

That's why the focus has centered on sound, responsible football for all 60 minutes of Sunday's primetime showdown. One slip-up is all it takes for Jackson to change a game.

"Everybody has to execute their job," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "There are a lot of things they do just in terms of misdirection, but the main thing with their offense is they really play with 11 because the quarterback runs it, so you have to play with 11. There are a couple things we can do, but we are going to have to use all of them to slow him down."

Over the past month, the Bengals and Dolphins did what it took to limit Jackson's effectiveness and emerge victorious.

Miami was, perhaps, the most successful, as Jackson threw for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception while rushing for just 39 yards — his second-lowest total of the season — and taking four sacks. Baltimore scored a season-low 10 points and was on the wrong end of a double-digit stunner in Miami, which entered the game with just two wins. Jackson put up better stats against the Bengals — 257 passing yards, 88 rushing yards — but took five sacks and simply couldn't keep up with Cincinnati's offense in a 41-17 rout.

"Even the games they have lost, he has done pretty well sometimes," DE Myles Garrett said. "We have to go with the games that teams have actually had a solid plan for him and were able to execute it. Whether we have to blitz him 35 times like the Dolphins did or just have great containment like the Bengals did, we have to find what suits us the best."

The Browns have been among the best in the NFL at stopping the run, but Jackson, understandably, poses a unique threat as a dangerous runner who can also uncork deep touchdown passes. That's why it'll truly take all 11 defenders to play a part in limiting his production.