Jack Conklin excited to help Browns offense get close to full strength

Wills' ankle injury didn't allow him to play a complete game until Week 7 and forced him to completely miss Weeks 5 and 6. Before his elbow injury, Conklin left the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Cardinals and was forced to miss Weeks 6 and 7. Versatile swing tackle Chris Hubbard, who entered the season as the backup to both players, suffered a season-ending triceps injury in the season opener. That left Blake Hance to serve as a super sub of sorts, filling in for Wills throughout the first half of the season and Conklin for the past three games.

Hance, who made the Browns' 53-man roster as an interior lineman, has done a commendable job, but there's no discounting the return of an All-Pro tackle like Conklin.

"We are getting healthy, which is a good thing for us down the stretch here," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. "Having Jack back will be just as important for us offensively. Blake has done a nice job of stepping in his place, but Jack is a very good player. Really excited to get both of those guys back."

Conklin admitted he was initially worried his injury would keep him sidelined for much longer than three games, saying matter-of-factly "when you are on the ground and your arm is facing the opposite direction, it is a little nerve-wracking." Once he realized it wasn't a season-ender, he attacked his rehab and positioned himself to return at a crucial point in the schedule.