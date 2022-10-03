News & Notes: Browns waiting later in Week 5 for Garrett, Clowney updates

The Browns certainly missed their top two Pro Bowl edge rushers Sunday against the Falcons.

Cleveland generated only one sack as they worked without edge rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, which was the second straight week they've recorded just one tally in the sack column. The Browns have eight sacks this season, and 4.5 of them have come from Garrett and Clowney, who were each absent Sunday for the first time since Clowney joined Garrett on the D-line in 2021.

Clowney missed his second straight game due to an ankle injury, while Garrett missed the game due to shoulder and bicep injuries sustained in a car accident Sept. 26.

The Browns are hoping both of them will be back soon, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that the team will wait until later this week on any further updates for their status for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

"I think we need to get to Wednesday, kind of take in information as we go and see how those guys feel and see how they look," Stefanski said. "Until we get to Wednesday, I think it's probably premature."

Stefanski added that Garrett has made progress in his recovery. Garrett rejoined the team Thursday but did not practice last week. He's one sack away from moving ahead of Clay Matthews (62) to the top of the Browns' all-time career sack list.

"I know he's feeling better, so we'll see where we are come Wednesday," he said.

In addition to Garrett and Clowney, starting DT Taven Bryan was also out Sunday due to a hamstring injury. DT Jordan Elliott was the lone starter on the defensive line and was the recipient of the defense's lone sack, which was the first solo sack of his three-year career.

Stefanski said Garrett and Clowney's absences didn't alter the faith the coaching staff had for the defense.