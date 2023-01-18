News & Notes: Jim Schwartz aims to help Myles Garrett play 'free and more productive'

Jim Schwartz wants to help Myles Garrett find some solutions when opposing offensive coaches ask the same question to themselves every week:

"How do we keep him from wrecking this game?"

Garrett faced a constant barrage of double-teams and chips last season, yet he still managed to record 16 sacks, which matched the single-season franchise record he set in 2021.

But as Schwartz, who was hired by the Browns on Wednesday as their next defensive coordinator, begins to dive into ways the Browns defense can improve in 2023, he knows the key to unleashing the defense's full potential is to maximize all the talents Garrett brings off the edge.

"The way you affect the game the most in this league is through pass rush," Schwartz said. "We're going to put a lot of emphasis on pass rush. We'll set the bar high at the position."

Unleashing the top talent on a defensive line is how Schwartz has built his coaching career, one that'll reach its 30th season this year.

During his last stint as a defensive coordinator with the Eagles from 2016-20, Schwartz's defensive line ranked seventh in the league across five seasons with 208 sacks. Prior to Philadelphia, he had three players tally double-digit sacks when he was the defensive coordinator in 2014 with the Bills. Four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Mario Williams, for instance, set a career high 14.5 sacks and thrived in Schwartz's defense, which specializes in playing edge rushers further on the outside shoulder of tackles or tight ends.

The positioning, known as the "Wide 9" technique, allows edge rushers to utilize more space and creativity to rush the quarterback.

Schwartz didn't dive into the specific formations he has in mind to elevate Garrett and the rest of the defensive line next season, but his history suggests the D-Line will mirror that strategy in 2023.

No matter the formation, Schwartz knows the top necessity for the defense is to give Garrett as many chances as possible to take down the quarterback.

"It's my job to give him some answers and to be able to give him some pieces, scheme-wise and personnel-wise, around him to allow him to be free and more productive," Schwartz said. "The bar is set really high for a good reason.