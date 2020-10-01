Odell Beckham Jr.: 'It is just about whatever they give us, we will take'

WR Jarvis Landry:

On the significance playing his 100th consecutive career game this week:

"It means a lot. I always remember as a kid watching Monday Night Football or whatever it is, and you see the stat go across the screen of a guy that has that (former Browns T) Joe Thomas stat for instance, like a guy has not missed a game and a guy is available. I always wanted that for my career. I try my best to make sure that I take care of my body to be out there each and every Sunday."

On if he ever had any doubts about being ready to start the season following his offseason surgery:

"I think the timeframe would have put me back where I needed to be, but I did not know. It was my first time having a major surgery so there still were a lot of things that were unexpected and new every day. I worked my butt off to make sure that I can be in the position I am today. Again, like I have told you guys since we have been talking, I still have a couple more weeks at trying to get to where I need to be."

On the difference in QB Baker Mayfield's play from the beginning of the season to now:

"Just continuing to grow. As we continue to figure out who we are and what we are trying to do, I think the biggest thing for us has just been taking care of the football and allowing our defense to go out there and play. We have done a great job of that. We are [tied for] fifth right now in the league in turnover margin. That is one of the biggest things for us. If we can continue to just protect the ball, obviously No. 6 (QB Baker Mayfield) is playing well right now and just continue to make sure that we make plays on the outside and blocking when the run game is going, let the rest of the handle itself."

On if he appreciated Mayfield telling WR Odell Beckham Jr. and him to 'be patient' after the TD pass to TE Harrison Bryant:

"Yeah, of course. He has awareness. He understands just as well I am sure as everybody on this call or everybody that watches our games understands, guys want the ball. There is no question about that, but obviously the biggest and most important thing is winning. We are going to do whatever it takes each and every time we touch the field to make sure that we are winning, and right now, that is in running game. We are embracing our role as blockers, but we definitely want to be able to contribute in the passing game, as well."

On if it bugs him that he has not scored his first TD of the season yet:

"Yeah, (RBs Nick) Chubb and Kareem (Hunt) are making it pretty hard for me to even have a chance in the red zone (laughter). Hopefully, we will get some chances here soon."

On the opportunities the Browns offense may have against the Cowboys defense, given the big plays the Seahawks made in the passing game last week:

"They are an effective defense. They have a lot of moving parts going on, but for the most part, we know their front seven is pretty much the strength of their defense. We are going to challenge those guys. They are going to challenge us. I think it will be a great matchup for both sides. We are excited about it. We are still putting in the work out here on the practice field each and every day and looking forward to it on Sunday."

On the emphasis the Browns offense has placed on blocking:

"Going into year seven, you understand as a player, obviously, you are getting coaching on it, but I think going into year seven, you understand as a player for running backs to have a big run, we have to do a great job on the outside in making sure that we are taking care of our guys, blocking our guys and putting bodies in front of those guys so that the runners can run through those arm tackles and vice versa. For us, again, the experience of knowing that if we want big runs, we have to take care of our job on the outside, simple and plain."

On WR KhaDarel Hodge's blocking:

"Absolutely, he is one of our best blockers on the outside. Another guy that just comes out each and every day and does his job to whatever anybody asks him to do and does it to the highest level."

On if the Browns are prepared for a possible shootout with the Cowboys, given the Cowboys' offense and the Browns have mainly run the ball and controlled time of possession while also scoring a significant amount of points:

"Yeah, I think our team is built for however the day looks that day. I think we have guys in a lot of positions and in their various positions that can make plays, whether it is on the ground or in the air. We just have to continue to trust that. Whatever is working that day is probably something that we are going to go with. The whole objective at the end of the day is to score one more point than they do. No matter how we do it, that is just our objective for the game."

On if he believes RB Nick Chubb when saying he does not care about people talking about him as one of the best RBs in the league:

"I do. Strangely enough, I do. He is not a guy that is in it for that. He comes in, comes to work, puts his hard hat on each and every day and comes out here and works just as hard as anybody on the field. If you watch him when he was mic'd up or if anybody else is mic'd up or anybody talks about Nick Chubb, he is never celebrating. It barely seems like he is excited about him scoring a touchdown, breaking a rushing record or whatever it is. I do not think he is in it for that. I think he just wants to win and do his job to the fullest."

On if it is important to the team that Chubb gets the recognition he deserves as one of the top NFL RBs:

"Yeah, again, like we spoke about earlier to the previous question, us blocking on the outside is trying to make sure that he can get to these smaller and continue to do what he does best, and that is running as hard as he can. As far as the comparison between him and Zeke (Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott) I personally feel like for us, we want to get guys like Nick Chubb going. We want to make sure that he is doing the things that he does well, and that is coming out of the backfield with the ball in his hands."

On the impact of facing a team with talented WRs on the other side of the ball and if that creates a sense of pride to produce more than the opponent's WRs:

"Not really. For us, we all respectfully know each other in some form or fashion and admire each other's game, but at the end of the day, they are going out to compete for their team and we are going out to compete for our team and to make plays, given the opportunity. For us, it is not so much as a competition with those guys, but we definitely are going out there to just make as any plays as we possibly can."

On if this game may be more fun with the amount of talented offensive weapons on both teams:

"Yeah, we watched a lot of football and with some games, it actually ends up being the opposite and the receivers do not ever really get that opportunity to have their best game those games. Usually, the run game on both sides are the dominate factors that day. For us, we are just not really focused about their offensive guys. Their defense is pretty good so we have been watching their corners, watching their D line, how they maneuver and the things that they want to get to that can potentially try to put a lid on us and try to convert when we get opportunities."

On if he has ever played at AT&T Stadium:

"I have. I played there my freshman year at LSU and then I played two preseasons when I was in Miami in Dallas."

On if playing his first NFL regular season game at AT&T Stadium is significant and excites him, given the stage the stadium presents:

"Yeah, it does. You watch those games, it is always like the mecca of games. It is always that (Cowboys Owner/President/General Manager) Jerry Jones and the Texas atmosphere, the jumbotron being one of the biggest that has been put in a stadium. For me personally, it is a great opportunity in a prestigious stadium to go out there and make plays and bring back a W – my first regular season victory there, too."

On if Beckham has told him what it is like to play a regular season game at AT&T Stadium: