12 questions for Greg Newsome II, who has embraced his new city and wants to keep giving back

CB.com: Were there some things fans might not have seen or noticed that got better from Game 1 to Game 2?

Newsome: That second half, I feel like we played really well. We did some great things. First and second down, we're doing amazing. Stopping the run, we're doing amazing. Our front seven is doing amazing and the safeties are coming in to fill. On those third downs, it's something we're really preaching on getting better on. I think we've been making some positive strides. We've made some great plays, our rush and coverage is working together. Maybe not too many people see it, but everyone sees the third downs because that's when you get off the field, and that's been our weak point. That's something we're definitely preaching this week to get better at.

CB.com: Are the guys coming to you more this week because of your history with Justin Fields?

Newsome: Yeah, most definitely. I faced him twice in the last two years. I know him pretty well. He's a great young player just like me. He's going to be amazing in this league. I definitely can't wait to go up against him and I can't wait to see him succeed in this league.

CB.com: Any differences between what he did at Ohio State and what he's being asked to do in Chicago?