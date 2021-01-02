12 questions for Sheldon Richardson, who has waited years for a game like Sunday's

CB.com: What did you learn from that experience?

Richardson: I made a few mistakes in there as far as the game plan. I missed a few plays and just really overthought stuff, tried to do too much and got outside of the game plan. I just made the moment bigger than it was. I tried to make every play as my play to make. You've got to still do your job as far as the system goes.

CB.com: How does Kevin Stefanski's even-keeled demeanor help you guys avoid making the game bigger than it is?

Richardson: He puts us in the right situations we believe that will come to us in the game. Honestly, his attitude is what we need. His mindset is what the team needs. He toes the line between strict and lenient and the way he adjusts for us this year has been amazing.

CB.com: What can you pull from last year's game, when the D-line dominated and gave Mason Rudolph some problems?

Richardson: I think the team has been putting up that type of effort week in and week out. Obviously we need to make sure that effort is turning into production and not just effort and not going out and getting this W.

CB.com: How does it affect your preparation when you don't know who's going to play for the other team?

Richardson: We just need to make sure everybody knows the game plan and everybody's on the same page. You have to adjust to the game speed as you need to.

CB.com: Myles Garrett is going to be Sunday's captain. What have you seen from him this season and how he's grown as a leader?

Richardson: His consistency. How dominant his consistency is as far as his stat numbers go. Some of the plays he makes are second to none. He's made tremendous strides from last year to this year. He missed a few games again this year due to the COVID thing but he bounced back from that and got back to it.

CB.com: You got your hands on the ball twice last week blocking kicks. Is that a point of pride for your resume?

Richardson: Whatever we needed to win, I'll do it. It seemed to affect the game and kept points off the board. It's always a plus.

CB.com: Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said you've come close about 30 times over the last three years.

Richardson: Yeah, I felt that a few times. Priefer and I have been together for three years now since I was in Minnesota. I had a few there and I actually tipped one in Minnesota that still went in. It's just how I play the game. It's just who I am.

CB.com: You've been in Cleveland for a couple of years and gotten to know the fans. What will a win Sunday mean for them?