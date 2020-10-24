15 questions for Denzel Ward, who sees a refocused team ready to bounce back vs. Bengals

Denzel Ward has seen this before.

After the Browns' lopsided Week 1 loss to the Ravens, the team quickly moved on to Cincinnati and delivered a convincing victory that served as the beginning of a four-game winning streak. Now, the team is looking to do the same after a tough loss in Pittsburgh.

Ward has liked the focus he's seen from his teammates this week. He shared that and more in a conversation with ClevelandBrowns.com.

CB.com: What have you seen this week to believe the team will bounce back Sunday?

Ward: I feel we've got a group of resilient guys. Everyone came into work and are doing their jobs. Just have to watch the film, see what we can do to get better. We're on to the next week, on to Cincinnati and seeing what we can do to pull off the win for next week.

CB.com: When you go back to Week 1, what did you guys do right to make sure the loss didn't hang with you?

Ward: Just refocused. We refocused on the next week, saw what mistakes we made the previous week and saw what we can do to get better and took advantage of that for the upcoming game.

CB.com: Turnovers have been huge for the defense this year with 12 on the season. What's been the key for getting so many?

Ward: Really just putting an emphasis on it. That's what we're focusing on this week, putting a refocus on it to get turnovers and get our offense on the field and putting them in good situations as well and playing complementary football.

CB.com: Does it give the defense energy to see what the offense has done with those turnovers?

Ward: Definitely. It helps our offense and we see it leads to wins. That's the focus on what we've got to do: Take the ball away.

CB.com: The secondary has dealt with injuries dating back to training camp. What has kept the group together and confident?

Ward: All of our guys can play, so it's been next man up. That next guy, he can play just as well as the first guy. Everybody knows their job so when they get their opportunity, they can play.

CB.com: What's impressed you most about Terrance Mitchell this season while starting on the opposite side of the field from you?

Ward: Money Mitch is a baller. He knows his job and comes in there and does it well and makes plays.

CB.com: Looking back at safety, there have been a lot of guys getting work, including Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Sheldrick Redwine. What have you liked about those guys?