Browns Mailbag: How does the Browns run game overcome injuries, get back on track?

It's an unseasonably warm Friday in Northeast Ohio, but make no mistake: We're in the heart of football season, and the crisp fall weather will be back for Sunday's game in Cincinnati.

We're taking on four of your questions while we prepare for another pivotal AFC North matchup.

What is the key to preventing the fourth quarter collapses we have been seeing? Granted, we have not lost but it is clear to see that our team struggles after having a hefty lead. — Cameron B., Chillicothe

If only every quarter could be like the second quarter, am I right? That's when the Browns have been at their absolute best this season. The Browns have scored a whopping 79 points in the second quarter this season. That's 18 more than they've had in the entire second halves of games this year. When it comes to closing games out, the Browns simply have to be better and more punishing to their opponents. Saying it is one thing, but doing it is an entirely different deal in the NFL. Lopsided results are rare, and every team seemingly makes a late push. The key for Cleveland is finding the right mix of run and pass to ensure the clock keeps running while also keeping the opposing defense on its heels. The good news is, the Browns have had the lead for the vast majority of the games they've won, and you'll take that any day. The next step for Cleveland is playing a full, 60-minute game, and it will look to accomplish just that Sunday in Cincinnati.

With the return of Ronnie Harrison Jr., will Sheldrick Redwine get some playing time at free safety? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

We'll find out Sunday, and it's worth noting a couple of other developments at safety this week. Veteran Andrew Sendejo, who hasn't missed a snap this season, sat out Wednesday's practice and was limited Thursday with a shin injury. Karl Joseph, Cleveland's starter at strong safety when healthy, has been back at practice this week after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. The Browns certainly appear to have more options at the position this week, and Redwine has certainly held his own when called upon. He made one of the biggest plays of the season when he intercepted Philip Rivers late in the action of Cleveland's Week 5 win over the Colts, and he looked solid last week against the Steelers.