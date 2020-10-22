News & Notes: Alex Van Pelt loves competitive fire from Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. didn't want to come out of the game. Neither did Baker Mayfield.

Both, of course, were removed early in last week's loss to the Steelers, and Alex Van Pelt couldn't help but notice how the news sat with the players. Even though it resulted in some short-term frustration, Van Pelt loved to see the fire from two of his top offensive players.

"I would definitely want those types of players on our team, as opposed to the guys that would be happy to be pulled out of a game, in kind of a game that got away from us," Van Pelt said. "Those are the guys you want on your team, the fighters, the guys that want to finish the race."

There were plenty of reasons behind both of the decisions, as Mayfield was dealing with plenty of pain caused by a chest injury that limited him in practice the previous week. Beckham has dealt with a handful of minor injuries throughout the year, including a toe ailment.

With the game out of reach, Van Pelt's focus shifted to the long-term. There's a lot of season left, and the Browns are going to need Mayfield and Beckham to make the most of it.

"This is a 16-game, one-at-a-time sprint, and it is a little bit of a marathon in that regard," Van Pelt said. "We had some guys that were injured that needed to get out of that game and get healthy for the long run. But I do appreciate the fact that they want to play and I love that about those guys."

Mayfield and Beckham are among the numerous Browns players dealing with some sort of injury that requires them to play through the pain. Earlier in the day Thursday, veteran WR Jarvis Landry revealed he'd been playing with a broken rib.

Van Pelt said his offensive players "give everything they have," and it's a big part of the reason why the Browns are off to a 4-2 start.