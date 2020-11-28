8 questions with Olivier Vernon, who is looking to build off his best game of 2020

CB.com: This is been another weird week with COVID-19 protocols changing up the practice schedule almost every day. How've you handled it personally and how have the guys around you dealt with it?

Vernon: It's really interesting with everything that's going on now. At the end of the day, everyone's going through it, some worse than others. Right now we're just trying to prevent anything bad that could possibly happen. Coach (Kevin Stefanski) is doing the best he can as far as doing everything on the fly and making sure everyone is getting prepared for this game. Everybody that's up and ready to make this flight, mentally they've got to be there as far as game plan and knowing what your assignment is and just being ready. It's a get-ready, stay-ready mentality.

CB.com: How is the team rallying behind being down so many players?

Vernon: I think guys are just stepping up. At the end of the day, the guys that are getting the reps are putting in the extra time and learning as much as they can. This is our job and you're supposed to be ready no matter what, no matter how many reps you get. The coaches expect us to be ready no matter what. I think a lot of the guys are just trying to keep things simple with the game plan and knowing what the coaches want from them. Everybody is helping each other. The teammate that's next to you has to do his job just as effectively as you have to do yours. All that plays into it.

CB.com: You've got five sacks since Week 8. Has something clicked or are you just feeling healthier or both?

Vernon: It's just a matter of everybody playing together. If the guys are doing their job of covering and staying solid and I'm doing what I have to do, and my teammates on the D-Line are doing what they have to do, everybody has an opportunity to make plays. That's how the defense functions. That's how guys are able to make plays, when everyone is on the same page and doing what they have to do.

CB.com: Was it special to you to earn AFC Defensive Player of the Week, especially in a week when Garrett wasn't on the field?

Vernon: Honestly I'm just glad we got the W. At the end of the day, that's all that matters. Whatever accolades some people get, it doesn't really matter if it doesn't amount to any wins. We're able to move forward and make something special out of this season.

CB.com: What's the defense done better over the past three games?