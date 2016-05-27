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Browns sign 4th-round pick Derrick Kindred

May 27, 2016 at 04:39 AM
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Clevelandbrowns.com

**

BEREA, Ohio --** The Cleveland Browns have signed DB Derrick Kindred

The Browns have now signed eight of their 14 draft picks, including WR Corey Coleman (first round), LB Emmanuel Ogbah (second round), WR Jordan Payton (fifth round), OL Spencer Drango (fifth round), WR Rashard Higgins (fifth round), DB Trey Caldwell (fifth round) and LB Scooby Wright III (seventh round).

DB Derrick Kindred | 5-10, 210 | Texas Christian

4th round (No. 129 overall)

Played in 50 career games at TCU, starting 30 contests…Totaled 235 tackles, 15 passes defensed, eight INTs, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles…Received All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2015 and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2014…Attended Wagner High School in San Antonio, Texas.

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