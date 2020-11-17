Transactions

Browns sign WR Derrick Willies to practice squad

Second-year WR spent time with the Browns in 2018 and 2019

Nov 17, 2020 at 11:16 AM
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed WR Derrick Willies to their practice squad.

Willies (6-4, 207) is in his second season out of Texas Tech. He was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Throughout his two-year career, he has appeared in five games and logged three receptions for 61 yards. His 2018 season fell short after he was placed on injured reserve during Week 6 with a shoulder injury.

He spent the 2019 offseason with the Browns and was signed to the team's practice squad after final roster cutdowns. Willies hails from San Bernadino, Calif.

