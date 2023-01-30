Browns to send 2 coaches to Senior Bowl

The Browns will be sending two of their coaches down to Mobile, Alabama, for the Reese's Senior Bowl, where the top seniors in the 2023 draft class will convene and showcase their skills to NFL coaches, scouts and executives.

Browns offensive quality control coach Ashton Grant will be the wide receivers coach for the National Team, while 2022 Bill Willis Diversity Coaching Fellow Israel Woolfork will be the quarterbacks coach for the American Team.