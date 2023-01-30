Browns to send 2 coaches to Senior Bowl

Ashton Grant and Israel Woolfork will each hold offensive coaching positions for the Senior Bowl

Jan 30, 2023 at 09:35 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

013023_SeniorBowlCoaches

The Browns will be sending two of their coaches down to Mobile, Alabama, for the Reese's Senior Bowl, where the top seniors in the 2023 draft class will convene and showcase their skills to NFL coaches, scouts and executives.

Browns offensive quality control coach Ashton Grant will be the wide receivers coach for the National Team, while 2022 Bill Willis Diversity Coaching Fellow Israel Woolfork will be the quarterbacks coach for the American Team.

Grant joined the Browns in 2020 as part of the league's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and stayed on board through 2021 as the team's first ever recipient of the Bill Willis Diversity Coaching Fellowship. He was hired as the offensive quality control coach for 2022 and worked closely with tight ends coach T.C. McCartney last season.

Woolfork also joined the Browns via the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in the 2021 offseason. He was the team's Bill Willis Diversity Coaching Fellow in 2022 and worked closely with QB coach Drew Petzing. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Miami University (2013-15), before coaching running backs (2015-17) and wide receivers (2018-21).

Related Links

Senior Bowl festivities will include three days of practice from this week from Tuesday through Thursday before the game on Saturday.

Related Content

news

Browns G Wyatt Teller named to 2023 Pro Bowl

Teller is headed back to the Pro Bowl for a 2nd straight year

news

Browns Mailbag: What changes could be ahead on defense with Jim Schwartz at defensive coordinator?

Breaking down what could be different on defense next season with a new defensive coordinator

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Early predictions of who the Browns will draft 1st in 2023

The Browns don't make their first pick until the second round, but that hasn't stopped draft gurus from taking guesses at who could land in Cleveland

news

Assessing the Browns' 2022 rookie class

The Browns saw glimpses of potential from a few of their rookies, who all figure to have a shot at landing bigger roles next season

Advertising