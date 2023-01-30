Browns to send 2 coaches to Senior Bowl

The Browns will be sending two of their coaches down to Mobile, Alabama, for the Reese's Senior Bowl, where the top seniors in the 2023 draft class will convene and showcase their skills to NFL coaches, scouts and executives.
Browns offensive quality control coach Ashton Grant will be the wide receivers coach for the National Team, while 2022 Bill Willis Diversity Coaching Fellow Israel Woolfork will be the quarterbacks coach for the American Team.
Grant joined the Browns in 2020 as part of the league's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and stayed on board through 2021 as the team's first ever recipient of the Bill Willis Diversity Coaching Fellowship. He was hired as the offensive quality control coach for 2022 and worked closely with tight ends coach T.C. McCartney last season.
Woolfork also joined the Browns via the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in the 2021 offseason. He was the team's Bill Willis Diversity Coaching Fellow in 2022 and worked closely with QB coach Drew Petzing. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Miami University (2013-15), before coaching running backs (2015-17) and wide receivers (2018-21).
Senior Bowl festivities will include three days of practice from this week from Tuesday through Thursday before the game on Saturday.