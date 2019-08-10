BrownsCamp Daily: Browns put in more work less than 24 hours after preseason win over Redskins

The Browns practiced on Friday less than 24 hours after their 30-10 preseason victory over the Redskins.

Freddie Kitchens was asked about it after the nearly two-hour session on a gorgeous Friday in Berea. The question, when you boiled it down, was pretty simple.

Why?

"I thought that is what we needed to do," Kitchens said. "I am not basing what we do on the past. That is it. I was not trying to be funny. Our starters did not play a lot yesterday so we need to get some work. We need to keep getting better."

The Browns have one more practice Saturday before an off day Sunday. Had they been off Friday, they'd have likely worked through the weekend and been hard-pressed to find another day off before their trip to Indianapolis for joint practices. So there's a method to it all.