BrownsCamp Daily: Browns salute fan turnout from training camp, welcome Giants for joint practices

The Browns ended Day 15 of Training Camp on Wednesday by saying goodbye to their fans and preparing to welcome the New York Giants.

Wednesday marked the final practice of camp with fans in attendance, but the Browns will greet a new group of people into CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Thursday when they start the first of two days of joint practices with the Giants. Both teams will practice together before they head to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday for their second preseason game, and it's safe to assume practice intensity will be at some of its highest points as the Browns finally conduct practices against a team with different jerseys.

"It's not any different than when we are out here today and how we have been out here," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We get some really good work in, and we take care of each other. It's because we respect each other. It's no different when the Giants come in here. They're our guests, and we want to make sure that we work, we work hard and we compete against each other, but we're always going to be taking care of each other and making sure that it's a safe, controlled environment."

The Browns also took time after practice Wednesday to salute the fans, who have packed the bleachers for every open training camp practice and have filled the fields with "Here we go, Brownies" chants and loud cheers for every big play.

The Browns will see them again Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, but the real fun will begin Week 2, when the team is in Cleveland for its first home game with a full capacity crowd since 2019.

"I just want to take the opportunity to thank our fans who we are able to come out here and watch practice," Stefanski said. "They definitely make a difference. We appreciate them and then looking forward to seeing them in FirstEnergy Stadium."