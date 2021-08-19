#BrownsCamp Daily

#BrownsCamp Daily: Browns salute fan turnout from training camp, welcome Giants for joint practices

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 15 of Training Camp

Aug 19, 2021 at 07:42 AM
Anthony Poisal

The Browns ended Day 15 of Training Camp on Wednesday by saying goodbye to their fans and preparing to welcome the New York Giants.

Wednesday marked the final practice of camp with fans in attendance, but the Browns will greet a new group of people into CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Thursday when they start the first of two days of joint practices with the Giants. Both teams will practice together before they head to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday for their second preseason game, and it's safe to assume practice intensity will be at some of its highest points as the Browns finally conduct practices against a team with different jerseys.

"It's not any different than when we are out here today and how we have been out here," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We get some really good work in, and we take care of each other. It's because we respect each other. It's no different when the Giants come in here. They're our guests, and we want to make sure that we work, we work hard and we compete against each other, but we're always going to be taking care of each other and making sure that it's a safe, controlled environment."

The Browns also took time after practice Wednesday to salute the fans, who have packed the bleachers for every open training camp practice and have filled the fields with "Here we go, Brownies" chants and loud cheers for every big play.

The Browns will see them again Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, but the real fun will begin Week 2, when the team is in Cleveland for its first home game with a full capacity crowd since 2019.

"I just want to take the opportunity to thank our fans who we are able to come out here and watch practice," Stefanski said. "They definitely make a difference. We appreciate them and then looking forward to seeing them in FirstEnergy Stadium."

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 15 of Training Camp.

Photos: Training Camp - Day 15

Check out photos from the fifteenth day of Browns Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) and Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) and Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (94) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Davion Davis during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jordan Franks (87) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Alex Hollins (83) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Chief of Staff Callie Brownson and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Colby Gossett during the fifteenth day of training camp on August 18, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
