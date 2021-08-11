#BrownsCamp Daily

#BrownsCamp Daily: New veteran leaders help Browns defense mesh

Aug 11, 2021 at 08:47 AM
The Browns defense is full of new players who are all still learning about each other's tendencies and strengths on the field. But through the first few week of camp, it's clear the group hasn't had much issue building chemistry and meshing together, and that can be attributed to one key trait permeated throughout the whole unit: leadership.

The defense is full of established leaders at each level. Myles Garrett, of course, is the leader of the D-Line and entire defense, while free-agent addition Jadeveon Clowney brings eight years of leadership experience, too. DT Malik Jackson, a 10-year veteran, is one of the most experienced guys on the team. LB Anthony Walker Jr. was beloved in Indianapolis prior to joining the Browns as one of the most respected voices in the locker room, while S John Johnson III was a trusted and vocal leader of the Los Angeles Rams' defense for the last four seasons.

All those pieces have come together in Cleveland, and their leadership abilities are one reason why the defense has appeared to click well through the first 11 practices.

"Certainly, you look at our defense and (DE) Myles Garrett obviously," head coach Kevin Stefanski said, "but to bring in Malik, (LB) Anthony (Walker) and (S) John Johnson (III) all on three different levels and throw Troy Hill in the mix – guys who are not afraid to take leadership roles on is important when you are talking about a defense gelling or a team gelling."

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 11 of Training Camp.

Advertising