Burning Questions for Week 6 vs. Patriots

Will Deion Jones play?

That's still up in the air as of Friday, per Stefanski.

Jones practiced with the Browns all week

after he was acquired from the Falcons in a trade Monday, and Stefanski has said the biggest factor for his gameday status Sunday will come down to how comfortable he is with a new playbook and different terminology.

When he's ready, Jones should provide a tackling lift to the middle of the defense — he tallied 137 of them last year with Atlanta.

"He's working hard," Stefanski said. "We'll see about the game, but I know this, he is working very hard in the meeting room and working very hard on the field. We will see how it goes over the next 48 hours."

Will Browns run game best Belichick?

The Patriots run defense ranks a less-than-stellar 21st in the league against the run, but the Browns aren't taking anything lightly in their preparations for them.

Belichick is known for scheming up creative ways to stop a team's biggest offensive strength, and with the Browns, that's undoubtedly their run game. Nick Chubb has topped 100 rushing yards in four of five games this season and is the NFL's leading rusher.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt dueled against Belichick several times as a player with the Bills, an AFC East rival with New England, from 1994-2003 and since he began his coaching career with the Bills in 2006. He's familiar with the often unfamiliar — but effective — game plans Belichick can organize, and he said the Browns are ready to react quickly if Belichick has something ready for them.

"Obviously, I have a ton of respect for that organization, him and their scheme on defense," he said. "There's stuff that pops up every year like, 'That's good. That's really good.' Definitely, a well-coached unit.