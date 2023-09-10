By the Numbers: Nick Chubb rushes for over 100 yards, Browns' defense makes a statement

The Browns started their season off on a strong note, defeating the Bengals 24-3 in their home opener at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday.
So, let's break down some of the most notable numbers from the first regular season game.
106 – Yards RB Nick Chubb rushed for on 18 attempts. His longest run was for 17 yards.
45 – Yards QB Deshaun Watson rushed for on five attempts. He recorded one rushing touchdown on a 13-yard run with 17 seconds left in the second quarter.
33 – Yards on a completion from Watson to WR Elijah Moore, the longest pass play of the home opener. With 11:44 left in the third quarter, Watson threw a deep pass left to Moore who completed the pass for 33 yards.
21 – Total first downs by the Browns' run game.
8 – Tackles that S Grant Delpit recorded against the Bengals, who also led the Browns in tackles.
7 – The number of drives in the first half that the Browns' defense forced the Bengals to punt. It was also the Bengals first seven drives of the game.
3 – Made field goals for K Dustin Hopkins in his first game with the Browns. He went 3-for-3 on his field-goal attempts on Sunday.
2 – Sacks by the Browns' defense on Bengals QB Joe Burrow. The first came from DE Ogbo Okoronkwo for a loss of two yards on the opening drive, and another from DE Myles Garrett on fourth down late in the fourth quarter.
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
1 – Interceptions thrown by Watson. In the third quarter, Watson threw a short pass left intended for Moore, but it was intercepted by Bengals' S Dax Hill. The ball was initially tipped by a Bengals' defensive lineman.
206 – Browns total rushing yards on Sunday on 40 attempts, in comparison to the Bengals' 76 rushing yards. With the rain conditions playing a factor throughout Sunday's matchup and the success of their passing game, they looked for opportunities to run the ball and gain yardage.