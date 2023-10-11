Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to Watch and Listen

The Cleveland Browns will host the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 12-8 all-time against the 49ers, including a 7-2 record at home.
  • The Browns have won their last three home games against San Francisco, including a 24-10 win on Dec. 13, 2015 – the last time the team's met in Cleveland.
  • The last time the teams played was on Oct. 7, 2019, when the 49ers beat the Browns 31-3.
  • The Browns enter Week 6 with a 2-2 record, while the 49ers are 5-0.

Storylines to Watch

  • QB Deshaun Watson's status Watson is still working through a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Titans on Sept. 24. He did not play against the Ravens in Week 4. Watson worked inside the practice facility on Monday as a part of his rehab process to return from the injury, and did not practice again on Wednesday. HC Kevin Stefanski also named P.J. Walker as the backup quarterback for Sunday's game.
  • How the Browns limit RB Christian McCaffrey and TE George Kittle – The Browns defense has a difficult matchup this week in stopping both McCaffrey and Kittle, as they present different challenges to the pass rush and run defense. McCaffrey has rushed for 510 yards and seven touchdowns on 99 carries, as well as 168 receiving yards and one touchdown, through the first five games. Kittle has 215 receiving yards on 17 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • How the Browns continue to establish the run game The Browns are confident in their running back room with Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr. to move the ball downfield, but have to build out the presence of the run game. The Browns average 143.8 rushing yards per game, and have three rushing touchdowns this season.

Watch on TV

Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5

Game: Sunday 1 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters) and Dean Blandino (rules analyst)

23_WK6_49ERS_WATCH&LISTEN_2560x1440

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish), Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)

Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sideline reporter)

To access live radio of Browns games in the Browns app, you must be in the Cleveland DMA (100 miles) AND have location services turned on for the Browns mobile app. To make sure location services are on for the iPhone, follow the steps below:

Settings -> Browns -> Location -> While using the app/Always

For Android:

Settings -> Location -> App permissions -> Browns

You can also access device settings by going to "Settings" in the Browns app and clicking "Device Settings."

