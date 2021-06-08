Schedule Release

Presented by

Dates, times set for 2021 Browns preseason schedule

Cleveland’s 3-game schedule includes a home game with the Giants

Jun 08, 2021 at 10:59 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

2560x1440-Schedule-2021-PreseasonArticle

Dates and times have been set for the Browns' 2021 preseason schedule, a slate that includes a nice warm-up for the regular season with a day game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns open the preseason with a road trip to Jacksonville, where it will be the first team to see No. 1 pick QB Trevor Lawrence. That game is set for Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m.

Cleveland will also close the preseason on the road with a primetime, nationally televised game against the Falcons. That game is set for Sunday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. Two days later, the Browns and the rest of the NFL will be required to trim their rosters to 53 players.

Sandwiched in between the road games is a Sunday, Aug. 22, matchup with the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m., a rare early start for a preseason game.

The Browns' games against the Jaguars and Giants will air on News 5, the official preseason television home of the Cleveland Browns. The preseason finale at Atlanta will air on NBC. All games will be available on the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network.

Related Links

The NFL adjusted its preseason schedule from four to three games after expanding the regular season schedule to 17 games. AFC teams will play nine regular season home games and one preseason home game in 2021 and will flip to eight regular season home games and two preseason home games in 2022. That pattern will rotate between the conferences over the following years.

Photos: Where the Browns will play in 2021

Check out photos of the stadiums the Browns will visit in 2021

The stadium before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
1 / 9

The stadium before a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots game on October 27, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.
2 / 9

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots game on October 27, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium as the Arizona Cardinal take on the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 03, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 18-7. (John McGillen via AP)
3 / 9

A general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium as the Arizona Cardinal take on the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 03, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 18-7. (John McGillen via AP)

John McGillen/2020 National Football League
Fans tailgate outside of Lambeau Field before the NFC championship NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
4 / 9

Fans tailgate outside of Lambeau Field before the NFC championship NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Fans cheer in U.S. Bank Stadium during the second half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
5 / 9

Fans cheer in U.S. Bank Stadium during the second half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
6 / 9

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.
7 / 9

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.
8 / 9

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
9 / 9

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

5 intriguing moments in the Browns' 2021 schedule

Cleveland's 2021 schedule features plenty of big-time matchups in big-time spots
news

Social media reacts to Browns schedule release

With a Week 1 trip to Kansas City, three primetime games and a Christmas Day showdown in Green Bay, the Browns had plenty to discuss with their 2021 schedule
news

5 takeaways from the Browns' 2021 schedule

Three primetime games, a difficult Week 1 opponent and Christmas Day showdown are among the biggest notables on Cleveland's 2021 schedule
news

Cleveland Browns announce 2021 schedule

The Browns will play in multiple primetime games and open the season against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs
news

Browns to open 2021 season back in Kansas City vs. Chiefs

Cleveland will face off against the Chiefs in the Week 1 featured matchup on CBS
news

Analyzing the Browns' strength of schedule: Browns will face talented lineup of QBs throughout 2021

Just about every team slated to play Cleveland in 2021 carries a proven, veteran quarterback
news

2021 Browns schedule: Breaking down all 14 opponents

We're breaking down the offseason movements from each of the 14 opponents set to face the Browns ahead of the official schedule release Wednesday night
news

5 takeaways from the Browns' 2020 schedule

Cleveland will get right to work in the AFC North
news

Browns players, fans, analysts and more react on social media to 2020 schedule release

Here's how Twitter responded to the release of the Browns 2020 schedule
news

5 intriguing matchups from the Browns' 2020 schedule

The NFL unveiled its full schedule Thursday night 
news

Cleveland Browns announce 2020 schedule

Browns to open on the road at AFC North champion Baltimore and will host Ravens for Monday Night Football
Advertising