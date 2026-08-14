How will Deshaun Watson operate the offense in preseason Week 1? | Burning Questions

How will Deshaun Watson operate the offense?

Deshaun Watson will take the field for the Browns as the starting quarterback for the first preseason game. Monken said Watson will likely play the first half of the game, while QB Shedeur Sanders will start the third quarter.

"We're going to see both of them," Monken said. "One's going to start this week and one's going to start next week, and we're going to play them about a half each. I'd like to see a quarterback play a half and get a two-minute, we're going to do everything we can to get a two-minute and for the half, and we're going to try to do the exact same thing the next week."

Watson has utilized training camp to return to the field after missing the 2025 season recovering from Achilles injuries. He showcased his ability to connect with multiple receivers, throw a deep ball and bounce back from interceptions over the first 13 practices of training camp.

With a full offseason and the first two weeks of training camp under his belt, Watson feels prepared to run Monken's offense in a game setting. He used the time to learn more in depth what Monken is looking for from his quarterbacks and how he wants the offense to operate.