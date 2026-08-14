How will Deshaun Watson operate the offense in preseason Week 1? | Burning Questions

The Browns kick off the first week of the preseason on the road as they face the Bears on Aug. 15. After two weeks of training camp, highlighted by numerous position battles, the Browns will have the opportunity to see how they stack up against a true opponent.
Head coach Todd Monken will utilize the preseason matchups to continue evaluating their quarterbacks as they work towards naming a starter for the regular season. They will also have a first look at the starting offensive line and the chance to continue assessing the depth of their receivers.
Here are three burning questions heading into the first preseason game on Saturday.
How will Deshaun Watson operate the offense?
Deshaun Watson will take the field for the Browns as the starting quarterback for the first preseason game. Monken said Watson will likely play the first half of the game, while QB Shedeur Sanders will start the third quarter.
"We're going to see both of them," Monken said. "One's going to start this week and one's going to start next week, and we're going to play them about a half each. I'd like to see a quarterback play a half and get a two-minute, we're going to do everything we can to get a two-minute and for the half, and we're going to try to do the exact same thing the next week."
Watson has utilized training camp to return to the field after missing the 2025 season recovering from Achilles injuries. He showcased his ability to connect with multiple receivers, throw a deep ball and bounce back from interceptions over the first 13 practices of training camp.
With a full offseason and the first two weeks of training camp under his belt, Watson feels prepared to run Monken's offense in a game setting. He used the time to learn more in depth what Monken is looking for from his quarterbacks and how he wants the offense to operate.
"My job every day is what I live by," Watson said. "I just keep trying to win the day, and every day I take it one day at a time. Can't rush anything and let the football that I've been doing my whole life kind of take care of itself. So again, I'm in a good spot, and I just keep trying to work and find ways to get better."
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How will the revamped offense line function as a unit?
The Browns made numerous changes to their offensive line during the offseason, first acquiring T Tytus Howard in a trade with the Texans, and then signing both C/G Elgton Jenkins and G Zion Johnson – as well as drafting T Spencer Fano with the ninth overall pick.
Over the course of training camp, the Browns used different combinations of players on the offensive line as they worked through injuries and evaluated different positions on the line. With Fano earning more reps with the first team at left tackle in the week leading up to the first preseason game, they began to fully solidify their starting five.
Monken explained how they started with the talent of the individual players and then evaluated fit alongside the other contenders for the starting five to determine the grouping.
"You're just working through it, trying to find the best five," Monken said. "Then once you get there, you've got to make it all fit together."
Monken said their starters will begin the game against the Bears, but the length of which they play may depend on how long Chicago's starting defensive line stays on the field.
"I'd like to get our starters out there for the first series together," Monken said. "I would like that to happen. That's all pending, medical, where guys are at because we're not going to put anybody at risk, so that's also subject to change. I would like our starters to take the field together for the first time, and then we'll see. If we're going to evaluate the quarterbacks, we've got to make sure we can protect them, we've got to play the guys up front."
How will the rookie wide receivers play in their first NFL game?
The Browns added two rookie wide receivers during the 2026 NFL Draft in Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. And over the course of the offseason program and throughout training camp, the two have established themselves as potential key pieces of the offense. They each have made plays throughout training camp in team drills, showcasing their ability to catch the ball.
Heading into the week of practices ahead of the first preseason game, the Browns also moved Boston to work with the first team at X receiver as they evaluate the receiving corps.
"He's made a bunch of plays," Monken said. "We want to move Jerry (Jeudy) around; I think Jerry is at his best when he's on the move. He's elite, he can separate. And I think Denzel has shown that when he's in the boundary, and you contested catches, a lot of our three-by-one stuff may go to there."
When Boston and Concepcion take the field for the first time on Saturday, they will have the chance to showcase their work from the meeting room and the practice field during their first NFL game, and work towards solidifying their roles in Monken's offense.