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How will Deshaun Watson operate the offense in preseason Week 1? | Burning Questions

The Browns will play their lone road preseason game in Chicago on Aug. 15

Aug 14, 2026 at 05:35 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

BurningQPreWeek1_8.14.26

The Browns kick off the first week of the preseason on the road as they face the Bears on Aug. 15. After two weeks of training camp, highlighted by numerous position battles, the Browns will have the opportunity to see how they stack up against a true opponent.

Head coach Todd Monken will utilize the preseason matchups to continue evaluating their quarterbacks as they work towards naming a starter for the regular season. They will also have a first look at the starting offensive line and the chance to continue assessing the depth of their receivers.

Here are three burning questions heading into the first preseason game on Saturday.

How will Deshaun Watson operate the offense?

Deshaun Watson will take the field for the Browns as the starting quarterback for the first preseason game. Monken said Watson will likely play the first half of the game, while QB Shedeur Sanders will start the third quarter.

"We're going to see both of them," Monken said. "One's going to start this week and one's going to start next week, and we're going to play them about a half each. I'd like to see a quarterback play a half and get a two-minute, we're going to do everything we can to get a two-minute and for the half, and we're going to try to do the exact same thing the next week."

Watson has utilized training camp to return to the field after missing the 2025 season recovering from Achilles injuries. He showcased his ability to connect with multiple receivers, throw a deep ball and bounce back from interceptions over the first 13 practices of training camp.

With a full offseason and the first two weeks of training camp under his belt, Watson feels prepared to run Monken's offense in a game setting. He used the time to learn more in depth what Monken is looking for from his quarterbacks and how he wants the offense to operate.

"My job every day is what I live by," Watson said. "I just keep trying to win the day, and every day I take it one day at a time. Can't rush anything and let the football that I've been doing my whole life kind of take care of itself. So again, I'm in a good spot, and I just keep trying to work and find ways to get better."

Best Photos Browns Open Training Camp | 2026 In Focus

Check out the best photos from the 2026 Cleveland Browns Training Camp, captured by the Browns' official photo team. Relive weeks of player highlights, behind-the-scenes action and fan moments at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Day 12 of Training Camp on August 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Day 12 of Training Camp on August 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Justin Fela/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Coziah Izzard (68) and Offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (69) during Day 12 of Training Camp on August 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Coziah Izzard (68) and Offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (69) during Day 12 of Training Camp on August 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and a guest during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken and a guest during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
The Sugardale Puppy Pound Dog of the Day during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The Sugardale Puppy Pound Dog of the Day during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 12 of Training Camp on August 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 12 of Training Camp on August 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during a conditioning test before training camp on July 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during a conditioning test before training camp on July 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Fanatics Pro Shop during Day 12 of Training Camp on August 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The Fanatics Pro Shop during Day 12 of Training Camp on August 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during the third day of rookie workouts on July 27, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during the third day of rookie workouts on July 27, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Benton Whitley (61) during Day 5 of Training Camp on August 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Benton Whitley (61) during Day 5 of Training Camp on August 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Fans during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
The Gregory Industries 40 Yard Dash during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The Gregory Industries 40 Yard Dash during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during the third day of rookie workouts on July 27, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during the third day of rookie workouts on July 27, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) and Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. (39) during the third day of rookie workouts on July 27, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) and Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. (39) during the third day of rookie workouts on July 27, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
The Sugardale Puppy Pound during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The Sugardale Puppy Pound during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
The Sugardale Puppy Pound Dog of the Day during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The Sugardale Puppy Pound Dog of the Day during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (69) reports for Training Camp on July 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (69) reports for Training Camp on July 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) and Offensive tackle Izavion Miller (60) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) and Offensive tackle Izavion Miller (60) during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. (39) and Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during Day 1 of Training Camp on July 29, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. (39) and Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during Day 1 of Training Camp on July 29, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Center Parker Brailsford (52) and a fan during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Center Parker Brailsford (52) and a fan during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
A fan during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A fan during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Sugardale Puppy Pound Dog of the Day during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The Sugardale Puppy Pound Dog of the Day during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A helmet during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during a conditioning test before training camp on July 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during a conditioning test before training camp on July 28, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Members of the military and Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Members of the military and Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Ticketmaster Sideline Club during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The Ticketmaster Sideline Club during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Running back Davon Booth (29) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Davon Booth (29) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Dale Jones during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Dale Jones during Day 2 of Training Camp on July 30, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) and fans during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) and fans during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during Day 5 of Training Camp on August 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during Day 5 of Training Camp on August 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken and fans during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) during Day 5 of Training Camp on August 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) during Day 5 of Training Camp on August 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during Day 5 of Training Camp on August 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during Day 5 of Training Camp on August 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during Day 10 of Training Camp on August 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during Day 10 of Training Camp on August 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Center Parker Brailsford (52) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Center Parker Brailsford (52) during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The Jr. Browns Backers Activation during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The Jr. Browns Backers Activation during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 6 of Training Camp on August 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 6 of Training Camp on August 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The offense during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Uncle Bacon's BBQ during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Uncle Bacon's BBQ during Day 3 of Training Camp on July 31, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
The UH Activation during Day 6 of Training Camp on August 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The UH Activation during Day 6 of Training Camp on August 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during Day 10 of Training Camp on August 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during Day 10 of Training Camp on August 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running Backs Coach Duce Staley and South Carolina Women's Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running Backs Coach Duce Staley and South Carolina Women's Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Fans during Day 10 of Training Camp on August 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Fans during Day 10 of Training Camp on August 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
A member of the military and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A member of the military and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Day 6 of Training Camp on August 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Day 6 of Training Camp on August 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 10 of Training Camp on August 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 10 of Training Camp on August 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The CrossCountry Mortgage Activation during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The CrossCountry Mortgage Activation during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
The Sugardale Puppy Pound Dog of the Day during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The Sugardale Puppy Pound Dog of the Day during Day 7 of Training Camp on August 5, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during Day 10 of Training Camp on August 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during Day 10 of Training Camp on August 8, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Travis Bell (66) during Day 12 of Training Camp on August 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Travis Bell (66) during Day 12 of Training Camp on August 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
The Cardinal Credit Union Activation during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The Cardinal Credit Union Activation during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry's shoes during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry's shoes during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) and Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during Day 12 of Training Camp on August 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) and Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during Day 12 of Training Camp on August 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry during Day 13 of Training Camp on August 12, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during Day 11 of Training Camp on August 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during Day 11 of Training Camp on August 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 12 of Training Camp on August 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 12 of Training Camp on August 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Joe Thomas during Day 12 of Training Camp on August 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Joe Thomas during Day 12 of Training Camp on August 11, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during Day 11 of Training Camp on August 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during Day 11 of Training Camp on August 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The defense during Day 4 of Training Camp on August 1, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
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How will the revamped offense line function as a unit?

The Browns made numerous changes to their offensive line during the offseason, first acquiring T Tytus Howard in a trade with the Texans, and then signing both C/G Elgton Jenkins and G Zion Johnson – as well as drafting T Spencer Fano with the ninth overall pick.

Over the course of training camp, the Browns used different combinations of players on the offensive line as they worked through injuries and evaluated different positions on the line. With Fano earning more reps with the first team at left tackle in the week leading up to the first preseason game, they began to fully solidify their starting five.

Monken explained how they started with the talent of the individual players and then evaluated fit alongside the other contenders for the starting five to determine the grouping.

"You're just working through it, trying to find the best five," Monken said. "Then once you get there, you've got to make it all fit together."

Monken said their starters will begin the game against the Bears, but the length of which they play may depend on how long Chicago's starting defensive line stays on the field.

"I'd like to get our starters out there for the first series together," Monken said. "I would like that to happen. That's all pending, medical, where guys are at because we're not going to put anybody at risk, so that's also subject to change. I would like our starters to take the field together for the first time, and then we'll see. If we're going to evaluate the quarterbacks, we've got to make sure we can protect them, we've got to play the guys up front."

How will the rookie wide receivers play in their first NFL game?

The Browns added two rookie wide receivers during the 2026 NFL Draft in Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. And over the course of the offseason program and throughout training camp, the two have established themselves as potential key pieces of the offense. They each have made plays throughout training camp in team drills, showcasing their ability to catch the ball.

Heading into the week of practices ahead of the first preseason game, the Browns also moved Boston to work with the first team at X receiver as they evaluate the receiving corps.

"He's made a bunch of plays," Monken said. "We want to move Jerry (Jeudy) around; I think Jerry is at his best when he's on the move. He's elite, he can separate. And I think Denzel has shown that when he's in the boundary, and you contested catches, a lot of our three-by-one stuff may go to there."

When Boston and Concepcion take the field for the first time on Saturday, they will have the chance to showcase their work from the meeting room and the practice field during their first NFL game, and work towards solidifying their roles in Monken's offense.

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